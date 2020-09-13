Paula Hart Wins 2020 CODAaward For 'Jacaranda'

The piece is displayed on the facade of Woolsworth in Mount Pleasant.

Western Australian Artist, Paula Hart has been honored with a 2020 CODAaward in the Commercial division for her art installation, Jacaranda, which is on the facade of Woolsworth in Mount Pleasant.

A collaborative commission between the artist, Paula Hart and Dutch based Redfort Architectural Fabrics, with their product Lacefence. Lacefence is a high-end metal fabric that reinterprets the cyclone fence, known for its ugliness and negative connotation, introducing designs of handmade bobbin lace wire within machine made industrial fencing. The close up investigations of the bell shaped jacaranda blossoms, the vein-like texture of the flowers and the inner stamens have been translated into various stitch types. The 240m2 artwork has been made with SS316 steel wire, powder coated with Interpon D2015 Ultriva and installed as panels to a modularised framing system.

Learn more at https://www.codaworx.com/projects/mount-pleasant-woolworths-lacefence-woolworths-group/.

