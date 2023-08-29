Pamela And Ian Wall Performing Arts Fund Launched

A significant new fundraising campaign which aims to inspire and encourage the next generation of arts philanthropists, has been launched this week - The Pamela and Ian Wall Performing Arts Initiative through the Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation.

Long-time supporter, Dr Pamela Wall OAM announced the new initiative at the Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation 50th Anniversary Gala at the weekend, which will see her match donations of up to $1million towards Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation.

The foundation supports the arts in South Australia through funding the creation of new works, artists and arts workers, community and free events, arts education for young South Australians and subsidised tickets to shows. It also supports Adelaide Festival Centre’s year-round program of beloved festivals – DreamBIG Children’s Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Adelaide Guitar Festival, OUR MOB and OzAsia Festival.

Dr Pamela Wall OAM: “This initiative is a testament to Ian and my belief in the transformative power of the arts and the incredible potential it has to create a brighter and more beautiful world.

“I am delighted to contribute to something that not only supports the growth of the arts but also inspires a new generation of philanthropists to champion the arts.

“I hope this encourages each one of us to embark on our unique philanthropic journeys, no matter the scale, for it is the collective efforts of many that drive transformational change and create a lasting legacy for the arts in South Australia.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “The Pamela and Ian Wall Performing Arts Initiative is a significant milestone for Adelaide Festival Centre.

“Arts philanthropy has never been more valuable to ensure South Australia’s arts industry continues to thrive and remains accessible to all.

“We are immensely grateful to Pamela and the late Ian for their visionary support, which will undoubtedly leave an enduring mark on the performing arts community.”

The campaign kicked off to a stellar start over the weekend, with $200,000 raised at Saturday night’s gala event, bringing the total fundraising tally to $400,000 after being matched by Pamela Wall.

Arts lovers and supporters are encouraged to visit adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/donate to contribute to the campaign, all donations are welcome.