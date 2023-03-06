Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PARTY GIRL Comes to Adelaide Fringe at The Mill This Week

Performances run 8th - 12th March.

Mar. 06, 2023  
For those who want to celebrate this Fringe, The Mill presents Party Girl from March 8 - 12, a one woman show from celebrated Sydney actress Lucy Heffernan that delves into the glitzy hell that is a kid's birthday party. Trapped in a toxic cycle, having to support a mother who is struggling with her mental health, Fairy Sprinkles face paints on a smile and entertains the children of upper class families who barely notice she is even real.

A brilliant combination of original music, rock n' roll, theatre, stand up comedy and a pinch of glittery kids party fun, Party Girl is the birthday party show of every adult's dreams. Created and performed by Heffernan, who has graced Sydney's mainstages with critically acclaimed work, Party Girl is the only show you will see this Fringe with a unicorn rap section.

From the award winning all female team behind Purple Tape Productions, this Fringe you have an exclusive invitation to the best party in town. With big savings for group bookings when purchasing from FringeTIX - bring your whole party down to celebrate at The Mill for a late night experience that will leave you wanting to learn 'Happy Birthday' on the electric guitar.

Writer/Creator - Lucy Heffernan
Director/Producer - Lily Hayman
Producer/Designer - Tyler Fitzpatrick
Dramaturg - Tim Maddock

8th - 12th March
The Mill, 154 Angas St, Adelaide
Wed - Sun 10:30pm
Sat Matinee 3:30pm
Tickets - $15 - $25




