Nouvelle Vague Celebrates 15th Anniversary At Adelaide Festival Centre

Parisian punk/pop outfit Nouvelle Vague will bring their unique blend of 'French noir' when they return to Adelaide by popular demand on January 10 as part of their 15th anniversary tour. Tickets on sale now.

In 2004, at the height of the French Touch, Nouvelle Vague released their first album of punk and new wave standards re-interpreted in the dreamy style of 50s and 60s bossa nova, with lush arrangements and entrancing vocals. Redefining the notion of the cover band and thrilling audiences, Nouvelle Vague became a global phenomenon.

With five studio albums and extensive global tours under their belt, Nouvelle Vague, led by Marc Collin and Olivier Libaux, will celebrate their anniversary with an Australian national tour as part of the well-known So Frenchy So Chic concert series.

In their latest live production, Nouvelle Vague return to their roots - an acoustic guitar, a few keyboards, a smattering of ambience and two singers (Mélanie Pain and Phoebe Killdeer) who interpret the band's iconic songs.

This year also saw the release of two studio albums; Rarities and Curiosities (available as limited vinyl editions). A documentary, Nouvelle Vague By Nouvelle Vague, directed by Marc Collin will also be released this year.

Don't miss this captivating class act in Adelaide for one night only.

Nouvelle Vague 15th Anniversary Tour

Friday 10 January at 7.30pm

Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre

For further information visit adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au





