New $35 Million Aboriginal Cultural Centre Opens in Port Adelaide

A landmark $35 million Aboriginal Cultural Centre will officially open in Port Adelaide on Sunday 1 June. Yitpi Yartapuultiku, translated in Kaurna means the Soul of Port Adelaide, is situated on the banks of the Port River.



This one-of-a-kind facility celebrates the region’s diverse culture and Kaurna heritage, will boost tourism, and strengthen the local economy through inclusive community participation, and immersive learning experiences. It offers a mix of attractions and services including guided tourism experiences, art exhibitions, nature play spaces, community services, and educational programs that invite exploration in a rich natural setting.



Developed in collaboration with Kaurna Custodians and the Yitpi Yartapuultiku Aboriginal Working Group, the City of PAE, Ashley Halliday Architects and WAX Design, the project is the largest ever undertaken by the Council and launches during National Reconciliation Week, amplifying its powerful message of unity and healing.



“Yitpi Yartapuultiku is a place for everyone to come together to share life with one another,” said City of PAE Mayor, Claire Boan.



“People can enjoy play areas, sculptural art, and a revitalised public parkland featuring large event spaces, walking paths, fishing spots, and dolphin viewing areas. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities, flexible meeting spaces, and a commercial kitchen, making it ideal for any type of gathering.



“Yitpi Yartapuultiku is more than a building. It’s a space where all people can come together to learn, share and grow.”



Designed as a shared space for collaboration and connection, Yitpi Yartapuultiku brings people together through storytelling, art, culture, and environment – building understanding and creating a stronger, more inclusive future for all South Australians.



As a catalyst for growth, the centre is set to generate new employment opportunities and attract visitors to the region, further strengthening its impact for generations to come.



