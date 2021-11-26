National Gallery Announces New Dates For National Indigenous Art Triennial

The 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony will open at the National Gallery of Australia on 26 March 2022 with a community celebration led by First Nations artists.

Showcasing the work of more than 35 artists from across Australia, Ceremony will run until 31 July 2022 and explore how ceremonial acts continue to be a prevalent forum for artmaking in First Nations communities today. A highlight of the opening weekend will be the inauguration of an enduring work of art by Dr Matilda House and Paul Girrawah House. The work, Mulanganggari yur-wang (alive and strong), will be a permanent public art installation of traditional tree scarring in the National Gallery Sculpture Garden.

The National Indigenous Art Triennial is Australia's first large scale recurring exhibition dedicated to contemporary First Nations artists. For the fourth iteration, Hetti Perkins, an Arrernte and Kalkadoon woman from Central Australia, has been appointed curator. Perkins is working in collaboration with a team of National Gallery curators.

Hetti Perkins said: "I'm really interested in the local culture and the local traditions of this place - Canberra is a very contested site. It is a place that is both politically and socially loaded, and we're inviting artists to explore these ideas. The idea of artists as 'radical agents' is central to Ceremony with works that are active, works that are activist, works that activate."

National Gallery Director Nick Mitzevich said: "The National Indigenous Art Triennial is an integral part of the National Gallery's artistic program. We are delighted to have one of the nation's most respected curators and cultural voices at the helm of one of Australia's most important exhibitions."

Key dates:

Exhibition Season | 26 March - 31 July 2022 | Free

Media Preview | Thursday 24 March 2022, 11am

Opening Weekend Events | Saturday 26 March - Sunday 27 March 2022