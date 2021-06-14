NO STRINGS DOES CABARET Hits the Stage This Summer

No Strings Attached Theatre of Disability invites you to a joyous celebration of song and music, featuring Aimee Crathern and Lucy Lopez Rivera accompanied by local legends Tim Seeley on bass and Bruce Walker on guitar.

Second half will feature be world-renowned jazz pianist Kym Purling leading his trio Dylan Paul and John McDermottfor a full and fabulous jazz set!

But wait there's more! Just announced there will be a special guess performance by Tutti's Sister of Invention fresh off of their Cabaret Festival shows.

The lights are dimmed, the fairy lights are festooned around the fully renovated Woodville Town Hall, the bar is open and we invite you and your friends to join us for a night of unique, uplifting and entertaining cabaret!

No Strings is a world-class theatre company that proudly works exclusively with performers living with disability. Our people are the stars, not just support acts.

We uniquely co-design our programs with participants so all aspects are tailored to their individual interests. This is how No Strings does Cabaret started, in the theatre-making workshops; the Ignition point.

No Strings is about breaking down barriers, raising our voices, and showing the world what people with

Woodville Town Hall

74-76 Woodville Road, Woodville South

Saturday 3rd July 6pm

Tickets on sale now at: https://www.trybooking.com/BRYKD