Musicians Celebrated In Walk Of Fame Announcement

Adelaide Festival Centre's star-studded Walk of Fame is today announcing four new names in recognition of the powerful performances and hit shows presented at its venues in 2018.

The recipients include singer-songwriters Tommy Emmanuel (Tommy Emmanuel and Friends at Adelaide Guitar Festival) and Archie Roach (for Dancing With My Spirit at Adelaide Cabaret Festival) as the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust and critics' choice respectively. They will join more than 130 names of the great artists who have graced the stages of Adelaide Festival Centre since it opened in 1973.

Archie Roach's recent successes include the release of his memoir Tell Me Why and the announcement of his 2020 NAIDOC Week performance Archie Roach - Tell Me Why with Paul Grabowsky to be held in Adelaide Festival Centre's Dunstan Playhouse on July 3.

His 2018 show Dancing With My Spirit saw him perform alongside the harmonious vocals of folk trio Tiddas to present songs he recorded in the 1990s that had remained unreleased until then.

Tommy Emmanuel and Friends received a standing ovation in an uplifting evening including guest appearances from Richard Smith and Pedro Javier Gonzalez.

Sweden's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA fame won the public vote for their musical compositions which form the basis of the hit musical Mamma Mia!

The critically acclaimed Australian production of Mamma Mia! saw Adelaide audiences enjoy the timeless tracks of ABBA in a fun-filled and heartfelt night of entertainment.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "The calibre of our Season 2018 performances was so high that choosing just three to honour with stars on our Walk of Fame was always going to be a challenge for our critics and the public. We're very excited about this announcement and we feel it reflects the breadth and depth of our offering to have a major musical chosen alongside two of our fantastic festival acts."

Each year three stars are added to the walkway - in addition to the public choice, two more stars are selected by Adelaide Festival Centre Trust and a panel of arts critics.

The 12 nominees for Walk of Fame 2018 included Broadway legend Patti LuPone, musician Ben Folds and comedians Kitty Flanagan and Anh Do.







Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You