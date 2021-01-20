Music, Art And Workshops Herald Chinese New Year At Adelaide Festival Centre

An enchanting concert blending traditional and modern music will be a highlight of Chinese New Year celebrations at Adelaide Festival Centre next month.

Chinese New Year Concert will showcase the beauty of eastern and western cultures during a special evening performance by the School of Chinese Music & Arts in Adelaide Festival Centre's Dunstan Playhouse on February 13.

Local musicians - along with guest artists Oriental Flair, Bronzewing Quartet and jazz ensemble San Ureshi - will present mostly original work, with the repertoire including new arrangements of popular folk songs.

School of Chinese Music & Arts founder Zhao Liang: "For me, Chinese New Year is about reflecting on our cultural heritage and passing it on to the next generation, so this concert is a great way to celebrate. We will present a fusion of Western influences and Chinese instruments to acknowledge our roots as well as our belonging as Australians."

Earlier that day, Adelaide Festival Centre will host a free event, Confucius Institute Cultural Workshops, featuring a Chinese writing demonstration as well as workshops on water calligraphy, paper cutting and knotting techniques.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "Adelaide Festival Centre is proud to present such a diverse program to mark Chinese New Year and promote cultural engagement between Australia and Asia. We're thrilled to be working with local, interstate and international organisations to make these events possible."

To coincide with the official Chinese New Year date, the Shaanxi Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition will open in the Festival Theatre foyer's QBE Galleries on February 12 and will be on display until March 13.

The exhibition will boast more than 100 unique items - including wood carvings, ceramics and embroidery - all celebrating Year of the Ox, while panoramic imagery will detail the fascinating scenery of China's Shaanxi province.

China Cultural Centre in Sydney Director Xiayong Xiao: "On the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Ox in 2021, China Cultural Centre in Sydney, Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Adelaide Festival Centre will jointly hold the exhibition of Shaanxi Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is a dazzling showcase of traditional Chinese skills and the immense creativity and skill of their makers.

"We would like to extend our Chinese New Year greetings to the people of South Australia through this exhibition. It's great to have more Australian friends experience the profound Shaanxi culture. We hope this exhibition will enhance their understanding of traditional Chinese skills, and also promote the friendship between the people of China and Australia."

All three events are part of Adelaide Festival Centre's Student Summer Series in partnership with Study Adelaide, with university and international students invited to register for the chance to win free tickets.

For more information about Chinese New Year celebrations at Adelaide Festival Centre and to book tickets, visit www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au.