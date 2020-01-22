Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2020

Grab your rainbow sequenced onesies, and all the family as the friendliest baby-disco in town, Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall returns to Adelaide for Fringe 2020! This bopping, beautiful, bouncing, bonkers and down-right brilliantly fun session of disco-dancing joy kicks the dust off children's entertainment in the Fortuna Spiegeltent in The Garden.

Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall is a show where gran, uncle, mum, dad, babies, tots and preschoolers can dance, party and play to classic tracks, crazy tunes, and thumping nursery rhymes. This international festival hit will entice audiences to step out of their comfort zones and immerse themselves in full disco-dancing-role-play.

Australia's own Monski Mouse, star DJ from Club Spiegel Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe Club and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Club, is your host for the Disco, leading the dancing from the decks, aided by her gorgeous Monski Mouse Dancers, cast from the world of contemporary clown, cabaret and performance.

The perfect family day out for Adelaide families and visitors to the City with young children, Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall is playing in The Garden set in the lovely Rundle Park, amidst its pop-up food stalls, array of fringe theatres and sideshow entertainment.

Building on a glittering international career as a quirky festival DJ, stints as an actor and puppeteer in early childhood theatre in Australia and a bout of Gaulier clown training in Paris, Monski Mouse created her Baby Disco Dance Hall in 2012 after becoming a Mum. Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall returns to Adelaide after playing multiple seasons around Australia and UK festivals including seven years of extended seasons on London's Southbank, and six Edinburgh Fringes.

"I am so excited to coming back to Adelaide, Fringe is where this show was born, it always means a lot to me to be able to bring it back!" says Monski Mouse.

Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall plays Sundays (and Adelaide Cup Monday) from 15 Feb - 16 March, 11am in Fortuna Spiegeltent, The Garden of Unearthly Delights, tickets at : www.adelaidefringe.com.au





