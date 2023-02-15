Monski Mouse Returns to Adelaide Fringe This Week

Grab your rainbow sequenced onesies, and all the family as the friendliest baby-disco in town returns to the Adelaide Fringe for a season of Weekend shows in The Garden. This bopping, beautiful, bouncing, bonkers and down-right brilliantly fun afternoon of disco-dancing joy kicks the dust off children's entertainment in The Victoria Spiegeltent.



Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall is a show where gran, uncle, mum, dad, babies, tots, preschoolers and early primary humans, can dance, party and play, to classic tracks, crazy tunes, and thumping nursery rhymes. This international festival hit will entice audiences to step out of their comfort zones and immerse themselves in full disco-dancing-role-play.



Monski Mouse, Australian star DJ from Club Spiegel, Adelaide Fringe Club and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Club, is your host for the Disco, leading the dancing from the decks, aided by her gorgeous Monski Mouse Dancers, cast from the world of contemporary clown, cabaret and performance.



The perfect family day out for local Adelaidians and visitors to the City with young children, Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall is playing The Garden of Unearthly Delights, amidst its food stalls and family friendly environs.



Following sold out seasons at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Sydney Fringe in 2022, Monski Mouse, is utterly delighted to be returning to her home town to perform the Baby Disco Dance Hall for it's 11th year.

"It's been an amazing ride, performing this show for now 11 years! the enthusiasm from audiences continues to grow, and I still absolutely love performing it." says Monski Mouse.

Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall, is known for playing festivals across the UK and Australia. The smash hit, sell-out early childhood dance event has won critical praise around the world, described as: "the best dance party with your under 5 year old that you've ever had" declared Edinburgh Families Magazine. The South London Press stated: "its not often you see a load of grown men get down on the floor and meow, but this this was no ordinary gig", and Primary Times shared, "In minutes, there wasn't a mummy, daddy, baby, toddler or child in the house that wasn't busting some moves... We had a (glitter)ball'.



Building on a glittering international career as a quirky festival DJ, stints as an actor and puppeteer in early childhood theatre in Australia and a bout of Gaulier clown training in Paris, Monski Mouse created the Baby Disco Dance Hall in 2012.



Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall is playing a season of weekends at the Underbelly Fringe from Feb 18 to Mar 19, book in now as it's sure to sell out.