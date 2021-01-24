Midsumma Festival Sets Postponed 2021 Dates

Australia's premier queer arts and cultural festival will return in 2021, for the special one-time dates running between 19 April and 5 May, with Midsumma Pride March on Sunday 23 May.

The full program of Midsumma Festival 2021 will be launched in mid-March 2021.

Midsumma Pride March 2021 will return to Fitzroy St, St Kilda on Sunday 23 May 2021. NOTE: this is a few weeks outside of Midsumma Festival 2021 dates (19 April - 5 May 2021).

This event will operate in accordance with the Victorian Government COVIDSafe guidance to make sure they are doing their part to be COVIDSafe.

Learn more at https://www.midsumma.org.au/.

Midsumma is Australia's premier queer arts and cultural organisation, bringing together a diverse mix of LGBTQIA+ artists, performers, communities and audiences.

The primary event, Midsumma Festival, usually runs over 22 days in Melbourne's summer (January/February) each year with an explosion of queer events that centre around hidden and mainstream queer culture, involving local, interstate and International Artists.

The Midsumma Festival program comprises a curated Midsumma Presents line-up plus the community-driven Open-access stream, to share with you the lived experiences of those voices at the margins, the expression of queer history, and the celebration of new ideas and stories that come to life through world-class art and performance.

The festival program is made up of diverse art forms and genres, including visual arts, live music, theatre, spoken word, cabaret, film, parties, sport, social events, and public forums. Featuring over 194 events in 2020, with involvement by over 5000 culture-makers in over 100 different venues across Melbourne and wider Victoria - to audiences of 261,806.