Mick Harvey, J.P. Shilo, and Michaela Berger Join Line-up For Spring Seasonal Sessions in November

The Seasonal Sessions program returns for two nights on Friday 25 and Saturday 26 November with some of the country's most celebrated names in music and cabaret at the historic Woodville Town Hall.

On the 25 November at 7.00pm, two of Australia's most revered musicians will perform together for the first time since Europe in 2019, as former Bad Seed Mick Harvey and J.P. Shilo (Blackeyed Susans) present J.P. Shilo's Invisible You. In addition, Mick will be performing new songs with Mexican singer Amanda Aveco from two albums yet to be released.

Then on Saturday 26 November at 5.00pm award winning cabaret star Michaela Berger pays tribute to her Greek migrant family and hard-working, fun loving larrikin father Luke, in A Migrant's Son, her acclaimed show that Ignites memories that millions of Australians can relate to. Premiering to a sell-out Adelaide Cabaret Festival season, A Migrant's Son was nominated for a Helpmann Academy Award and was winner of the inaugural Frank Ford Award at the 2019 Adelaide Fringe. This critically acclaimed show conveys an incredible true story through original music written and performed by Burger who is accompanied by a live band and bouzouki player. Michaela tells her family story with poignancy, heart, and comical aplomb.

From 7.00pm on Saturday 26 November Ameila Ryan and Libby O'Donovan present the much-loved ( and newly named) I Am Woman, a celebration of Australia's women of pop and rock. Be transported to 1960s Australia with Amelia and Libby as they pay homage to the trailblazing women of Aussie music. Hear the likes of Olivia Newton-John, Judith Durham, Helen Reddy, Lynne Randell, Little Patti, Judy Stone, Marcie Jones, Margret Roadknight, Wendy Saddington, and Alison McCallum. Previously entitled Unsung, they changed the name to convey what the show is all about - a rollicking celebration of the women who've contributed so much to Australia's vibrant musical landscape. Despite COVID 19 scuppering previous Adelaide seasons this year, 2022 has otherwise been a tremendously fulfilling year for I Am Woman, having secured both Arts SA and Playing Australia funding, to take the show around Australia. This performance is Audio Described.

From 9.00pm on 26 November the Seasonal Sessions SUPPER CLUB kicks in with a cavalcade of comedy and cabaret.

Tickets for Seasonal Sessions are available through www.woodvilletownhall.com.au