Meet the von Trapps in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Australia's Arts Theatre

The Gilbert and Sullivan Society of South Australia's production of The Sound of Music opens on Thursday, September 25 at the Arts Theatre, with two ensembles alternating the roles of the von Trapp children.

Both casts will be led by Teresa Van Der Hoek as Liesl von Trapp. They join the principal cast of Emily Fitzpatrick (Maria Rainer), Andrew Crispe (Captain Georg von Trapp), Megan Doherty (Elsa Schraeder), and Nicholas Bishop (Max Detweiler). Also joining them are the order of nuns, including Susie O'Connell (Mother Abbess), Karen Muller (Sister Berthe), Grace Carter (Sister Sophia), and Kate Hodges (Sister Margaretta).

Dubbed the Rodgers Cast, the first ensemble can be seen in the following performances: Thursday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 27 at 1:30 p.m.; Sunday, September 28 at 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, October 4 at 1:30 p.m.

The Rodgers Cast includes: Alix Davis (Friedrich von Trapp), Eden Lane (Louisa von Trapp), Leo Hede (Kurt von Trapp), Estelle Kouzapa (Brigitta von Trapp), Lucy Harry (Marta von Trapp), and Kaia Hodges (Gretl von Trapp).

Alternatively, the Hammerstein cast can be seen in the following performances: Friday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, October 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The Hammerstein Cast includes: Aidan Salmon (Friedrich von Trapp), Evie Dew (Louisa von Trapp), Sid Ion (Kurt von Trapp), Mia Khairul (Brigitta von Trapp), Marlo Bellison (Marta von Trapp), and Audrey Fitzpatrick (Gretl von Trapp).

Photo credit: ProShots