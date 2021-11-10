MONSKI MOUSE'S CHRISTMAS BABY DISCO DANCE HALL Will Be Performed at Adelaide Town Hall Next Month

This Christmas, grab your rainbow sequenced onesies, and all the family as the friendliest baby-disco in town hits the Adelaide Town Hall! This bopping, beautiful, bouncing, bonkers and down-right brilliantly fun session of disco-dancing joy will kick the dust off children's Christmas entertainment for Adelaide families.

Monski Mouse's Christmas Baby Disco Dance Hall is a show where gran, uncle, mum, dad, babies, tots and preschoolers can dance, party and play to classic seasonal tunes, and thumping nursery rhymes. This international festival hit will entice audiences to step out of their comfort zones and immerse themselves in full disco-dancing-role-play.

Monski Mouse, star DJ from Club Spiegel, Adelaide Fringe Club and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Club, is your host for the Disco, leading the dancing from the decks, aided by her gorgeous Monski Mouse Dancers.

The perfect family day out for Adelaide families and visitors to the City with young children, Monski Mouse's Christmas Baby Disco Dance Hall is playing in the iconic, Adelaide Town Hall in the heart of the City.

Building on a glittering international career as a quirky festival DJ, stints as an actor and puppeteer in early childhood theatre and a bout of Gaulier clown training in Paris, Monski Mouse created the Baby Disco Dance Hall in 2012, and hasn't looked back. Monski Mouse's Christmas Baby Disco Dance Hall first launched in London at Christmas in Leicester Square in 2017.

"I really love playing the Christmas version of Baby Disco. It's just as much fun as the regular show but with a layer of gorgeous sentimentality added, as we our mindful of family at this time of year, those with us, those departed and those afar." says Monski Mouse.

After a period of pandemic-related rest, Monski Mouse is raring to go with her the smash hit, sell-out, early childhood show, that has won critical praise around the world. Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall is: "the best dance party with your under 5 year old that you've ever had" declared Edinburgh Families Magazine. The South London Press stated: "its not often you see a load of grown men get down on the floor and meow, but this this was no ordinary gig", and Primary Times shared, "In minutes, there wasn't a mummy, daddy, baby, toddler or child in the house that wasn't busting some moves... We had a (glitter)ball'.