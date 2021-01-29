MATADOR Returns To Adelaide For A Sultry Season Of Dance, Burlesque & Circus

After a sold out tour in 2019 across four Australian Capital Cities and four amazing venues: The Melba Spiegeltent, Sydney Opera House, The Tivoli Brisbane and Adelaide Festival Centre, MATADOR returns to Adelaide in a new version especially created for the 2021 Fringe Festival - MATADOR sabor de amor.

Inspired by a tale as old as time, MATADOR sabor de amor (a taste of love) is a fiery fusion of burlesque, dance and jaw-dropping circus acts. Set across a fiery Spanish sunset, this is a tale of forbidden love, carnal desires, passion and pain, a tale of a love torn bull and the seductive Matador!

MATADOR sabor de amor takes us on an emotionally charged journey through love and it's many faces. A journey of self-discovery, identity, sexuality, lust, sex and passion, it explores the trials and tribulations of love, from the pain of unrequited love to the effects of infidelity on a relationship.

Above all else, MATADOR sabor de amor is a celebration of love, friendship and the bonds that hold us together.

Comprised of a colourful cast of 14 incredible performers, MATADOR sabor de amor features non-stop entertainment from start to finish. High energy commercial dance pieces, beautiful, touching contemporary and ballet acts as well as steamy Latin numbers intertwine with burlesque acts, pole dancing and hair raising aerial and circus acts.