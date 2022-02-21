Josh Staley Returns to the Adelaide Fringe Festival with QUICKER THAN THE EYE

Comedian, magician and showman Josh Staley returns to the Adelaide Fringe Festival after highly acclaimed, award-winning, and complete sell-out seasons at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, Perth Fringe World, and Melbourne Magic Festival.

'Quicker than the Eye' showcases the high-energy, modern magic that has taken Josh across the globe. Is the hand quicker than the eye? Is magic just smoke and mirrors? Find out as you experience moments of astonishment created through storytelling, superb showmanship and world-class sleight of hand.

You will be gripping your chairs in anticipation, then rolling in the aisle laughing, showing why Josh is regarded as one of the funniest and most skilled magicians in Australia.

The Balcony Room at The Griffins - The Griffins, 38 Hindmarsh Square, Adelaide, SA, 5000 Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/josh-staley-quicker-than-the-eye-af2022