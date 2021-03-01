Johanna Allen To Present EUROMASH At Adelaide Fringe

With her latest sell-out smash from Melbourne, EUROMASH, cabaret star Johanna Allen is living her best pop princess life while singing some European chanson. Serious chanson plus schtick, is there anything better?



EUROMASH is where the music of Edith Piaf, Astor Piazzolla, Michel Legrand, Kurt Weil and George Bizet joins Kylie Minogue, Rosemary Clooney, Madonna and Leonard Cohen.

Johanna says: "I'm incredibly proud of this show, and the musical arrangements we've created. It's a meeting of worlds - sophisticated re-inventions of songs you know, iconic European chanson. This show feels like you're in a Fellini film, with a whole lot of La Dolce Vita sprit!"



In town for four shows only (Thursday, March 11 to Sunday, March 14) at Adelaide's new Fringe hub, THE QUEENS, this South Australian premiere features Johanna delivering pop anthems with a touch of Tango. Chanson with a slice of Salsa, as well as the traditional repertoire of Brel, Weil and others.



Drawing on her European heritage, operatic training and jazz, the acclaimed singer/actor (Wicked, The Sound of Music, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to name a few recent credits) takes us to the salon houses of Paris and beyond. Pop songs are boldly re-invented and celebrated, intertwined with the popular songs of European tradition by the Green Room award winner and Adelaide Festival Centre Walk of Fame recipient.

Johanna says: "I've always heard the tangos of Piazzolla and the songs of Brel and felt instantly alive. That music speaks to me - you have to dance, you have to move when you hear it, there is a darkness and a vitality all in one. The show reflects that. I want people to feel like they're dancing on the cobbled streets of European cities, but they'll also know the songs we've re-invented."

In EUROMASH, Leonard Cohen becomes a Slavic salute, Michel Legrand meets Madonna, and Allen shows why she is Maria Callas and Miami Sound Machine rolled into one.

Johanna says: 'One minute we're in the salons of Paris, the next minute we're at a Russian wedding, drunk on a Leonard Cohen song! It's atmospheric and exhilarating - to experience and to share."



Joined by fellow South Australians Mark Simeon Ferguson (piano) and Julian Ferraretto (violin/electric saw/mandolin), live and direct from their sell out hit season at Melbourne Recital Centre, enjoy popular song with the best of La Dolce Vita, breathtakingly intertwined, thanks to Johanna and EUROMASH.

Learn more and book at thequeensadelaide.com.au.