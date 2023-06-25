Jimmy Rees Announces Final Five Shows To 'NOT THAT KINDA VIRAL' Tour

Frontier Touring has announced that due to high demand, Jimmy Rees adds five final shows to his now 23-show Australia-wide highly anticipated Not That Kinda Viral Tour for Aug-Nov 2023.

The five new and final shows are:

Sat 9 Sep Royal Theatre, Canberra (8.45pm show) - 2nd and final Canberra show

Thu 14 Sep Enmore Theatre, Sydney (7:00pm show) - 3rd and final Sydney show

Fri 22 Sep Riverside Theatre, Perth (7:00pm show) - 3rd and final Perth show

Sat 14 Oct Entertainment Centre, Darwin (8:45pm show) - 2nd and final Darwin show Sat 21 Oct Wrest Point Ent. Centre, Hobart (8.45pm) show – 2nd and final Hobart show

Frontier Members pre-sale for the new shows kicks off at 12 noon local Tuesday 27 June before the general public on-sale at 12 noon local Thursday 29 June. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees

Jimmy will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin, Hobart - and touring Newcastle and Wollongong for the very first time - throughout August – November!

With multi-million views across his Facebook (1m+ followers), YouTube (160k subscribers / 31.4m+ views), Twitter (15.3k followers), TikTok (1.4m followers + 37.1m Likes) and Instagram (567k followers) platforms, highly entertaining videos/playlists include, Border Control for..., Meanwhile In Australia, The Guy Who Decides..., POV: You're From..., Funny & Relatable, The Test To Become..., The Packaging Guy, Parenting Funnies and the hilarious Meanwhile in Bryon Bay and Meanwhile in Brighton.

Limited VIP packages available across the tour. Details and T&Cs: JimmyRees23VIP

Don't miss Jimmy Rees live – a show full of laughs, relatability and fun - this August, September, October and November!

JIMMY REES

'NOT THAT KINDA VIRAL' 2023 TOUR AUSTRALIA

Presented by Frontier Touring and AAMI

NEW CANBERRA, SYDNEY, PERTH, DARWIN & HOBART SHOWS

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees

Runs 24 hours from Tuesday 27 June (12noon local) or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

NEW CANBERRA, SYDNEY, PERTH, DARWIN & HOBART SHOWS

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)

ALL OTHER SHOWS ON SALE NOW

via: frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees

Wednesday 30 August

The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 30 August

The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

8:45pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 9 September

Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 9 September

Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT

NEW SHOW

8:45pm show

Lic. All Ages

General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)

ticketek.com.au

Thursday 14 September

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

NEW SHOW

7pm show

Lic. All Ages

General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)

ticketek.com.au

Friday 15 September

Wollongong Town Hall | Wollongong, NSW

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

merrigong.com.au

Friday 15 September

Wollongong Town Hall | Wollongong, NSW

8.45pm show

Lic. All Ages

merrigong.com.au

Saturday 16 September

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 16 September

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

8:45pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 17 September

Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Sunday 17 September

Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

8.45pm show

Lic. All Ages

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Thursday 21 September

Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 21 September

Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA

8:45pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 22 September

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

NEW SHOW

7pm show

Lic. All Ages

General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 23 September

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 23 September

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

SOLD OUT

8.45pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday 29 September

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 1 October

The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 14 October

Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

yourcentre.com.au

Saturday 14 October

Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT

NEW SHOW

8:45pm show

Lic. All Ages

General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)

yourcentre.com.au

Saturday 21 October

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS

SOLD OUT

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

wrestpoint.com.au

Saturday 21 October

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS

NEW SHOW

8:45pm show

Lic. All Ages

General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)

wrestpoint.com.au

Thursday 2 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

6pm show

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au