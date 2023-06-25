Jimmy Rees Announces Final Five Shows To 'NOT THAT KINDA VIRAL' Tour

Jimmy will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin, Hobart, and more!
POPULAR
Frontier Touring has announced that due to high demand, Jimmy Rees adds five final shows to his now 23-show Australia-wide highly anticipated Not That Kinda Viral Tour for Aug-Nov 2023.
The five new and final shows are:
Sat 9 Sep Royal Theatre, Canberra (8.45pm show) - 2nd and final Canberra show
Thu 14 Sep Enmore Theatre, Sydney (7:00pm show) - 3rd and final Sydney show
Fri 22 Sep Riverside Theatre, Perth (7:00pm show) - 3rd and final Perth show
Sat 14 Oct Entertainment Centre, Darwin (8:45pm show) - 2nd and final Darwin show Sat 21 Oct Wrest Point Ent. Centre, Hobart (8.45pm) show – 2nd and final Hobart show
Frontier Members pre-sale for the new shows kicks off at 12 noon local Tuesday 27 June before the general public on-sale at 12 noon local Thursday 29 June. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
Jimmy will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin, Hobart - and touring Newcastle and Wollongong for the very first time - throughout August – November!
With multi-million views across his Facebook (1m+ followers), YouTube (160k subscribers / 31.4m+ views), Twitter (15.3k followers), TikTok (1.4m followers + 37.1m Likes) and Instagram (567k followers) platforms, highly entertaining videos/playlists include, Border Control for..., Meanwhile In Australia, The Guy Who Decides..., POV: You're From..., Funny & Relatable, The Test To Become..., The Packaging Guy, Parenting Funnies and the hilarious Meanwhile in Bryon Bay and Meanwhile in Brighton.
Limited VIP packages available across the tour. Details and T&Cs: JimmyRees23VIP
Don't miss Jimmy Rees live – a show full of laughs, relatability and fun - this August, September, October and November!
Presented by Frontier Touring and AAMI
NEW CANBERRA, SYDNEY, PERTH, DARWIN & HOBART SHOWS
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
Runs 24 hours from Tuesday 27 June (12noon local) or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
NEW CANBERRA, SYDNEY, PERTH, DARWIN & HOBART SHOWS
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)
ALL OTHER SHOWS ON SALE NOW
via: frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
Wednesday 30 August
The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Wednesday 30 August
The Palms at Crown | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
8:45pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 9 September
Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 9 September
Royal Theatre | Canberra, ACT
NEW SHOW
8:45pm show
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)
ticketek.com.au
Thursday 14 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW
7pm show
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)
ticketek.com.au
Friday 15 September
Wollongong Town Hall | Wollongong, NSW
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
merrigong.com.au
Friday 15 September
Wollongong Town Hall | Wollongong, NSW
8.45pm show
Lic. All Ages
merrigong.com.au
Saturday 16 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 16 September
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
8:45pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 17 September
Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Sunday 17 September
Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
8.45pm show
Lic. All Ages
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Thursday 21 September
Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday 21 September
Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA
8:45pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 22 September
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
NEW SHOW
7pm show
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 23 September
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 23 September
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
8.45pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Friday 29 September
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Sunday 1 October
The Star Gold Coast | Gold Coast, QLD
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 14 October
Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
yourcentre.com.au
Saturday 14 October
Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT
NEW SHOW
8:45pm show
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)
yourcentre.com.au
Saturday 21 October
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS
SOLD OUT
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
wrestpoint.com.au
Saturday 21 October
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS
NEW SHOW
8:45pm show
Lic. All Ages
General public tickets on sale: Thursday 29 June (12noon local)
wrestpoint.com.au
Thursday 2 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
6pm show
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Videos
|Next to Normal
Queens Theatre (10/12-10/21)
|Tick, Tick...Boom!
Queens Theatre (6/27-7/01)
|A New Brain
The Star Theatre One (10/13-10/21)
|Ghosts
Star Theatres 2 (6/16-7/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You