Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023

Check out the full list of tour dates here!

Jan. 17, 2023  
Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023

English born writer, comedian, actor, radio and television presenter, Jason Manford, will tour Australia for the first time in April/May 2023.

Jason's career began in 1999, while working at the Buzz Comedy Club in Manchester. He was collecting glasses when a performer didn't arrive for the evening set so 17-year-old Jason stepped in to fill the gap. Six years later he was crowned The City Life North West Comedian of the Year.

Jason cites Billy Connolly as the first comedian he saw when he was only 9 and as the very first inspiration for him to become a comedian. Later on, comics such as Jasper Carrott and Dave Allen influenced Jason, but it wasn't until he saw Peter Kay, he decided to have a go himself.

Jason's first major television appearance was as a guest on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, presented by Jimmy Carr. He was on Dave Spikey's team and would later go on to replace Dave as Team Captain in 2007 through to 2011. Since then, he has presented Sky's Premier League Allstar Extra Time, Channel 4's Tonightly and performed at the Royal Variety Performance. He has also appeared on BBC1 Would I Lie To You and TV1 Odd One In with Peter Andre. Jason comes from a family of singers and musicians. He starred in the TV competition Born To Shine in 2011 and was taught to sing in an operatic style. He went on to win and released an album of show tunes titled A Different Stage.

His autobiography 'Brung Up Proper' and his third DVD 'For World Problems' are out now.

Tour Dates

Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre 18-23 April

Sydney Enmore Theatre Wednesday 26 April

Perth Regal Theatre Saturday 29 April

Brisbane Powerhouse Theatre Tuesday 2 May

Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023




Voting Open for Adelaide Festival Centres Walk of Fame Stars Photo
Voting Open for Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame Stars
It’s time to vote! South Australians are encouraged to help select the next artists to have their name set in lights on Adelaide Festival Centre’s star-studded Walk of Fame with online public voting open today.
Review: A PROMENADE OF SHORTS 2 at Holden Street Theatres Photo
Review: A PROMENADE OF SHORTS 2 at Holden Street Theatres
Red Phoenix has found a winning formula with their Festival of Shorts.
Edinburgh Fringe Sell-Out APPRAISAL Comes to Adelaide Photo
Edinburgh Fringe Sell-Out APPRAISAL Comes to Adelaide
APPRAISAL, a new two-hander with a UK and AUS cast, written by award-winning actor, writer and director Tim Marriott, is coming to Adelaide.
THE GOOD IMMIGRANT Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month Photo
THE GOOD IMMIGRANT Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month
Immigrants love Australia and Australian way of life. It's beaches, strip clubs and – of course Dollars. The only thing they fear is racism, as everyone wants respect. But the question is what can you offer in exchange for what you expect from others?

More Hot Stories For You


Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023
January 17, 2023

English born writer, comedian, actor, radio and television presenter, Jason Manford, will tour Australia for the first time in April/May 2023.
SIMPLY BRILL, A Celebration Of The Biggest Hit Songs Of The 20th Century, Comes to Fringe 2023SIMPLY BRILL, A Celebration Of The Biggest Hit Songs Of The 20th Century, Comes to Fringe 2023
January 17, 2023

Award winning cabaret artists Amelia Ryan, Michaela Burger and Michael Griffiths will reprise their acclaimed show Simply Brill for four performances only this February and March. Following a sell-out season at the 2022 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, this hit show shares the story of the American teenage songwriters who transformed 1960s rock 'n' roll forever, and the building in which they did it.
National Photographic Portrait Prize Exhibition Opens in Adelaide This MonthNational Photographic Portrait Prize Exhibition Opens in Adelaide This Month
January 17, 2023

The David Roche Foundation has announced that an exhibition of the National Portrait Gallery's National Photographic Portrait Prize for 2022 will be on display in the TDRF Gallery from 28 January to 1 April 2023.
Voting Open for Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame StarsVoting Open for Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame Stars
January 17, 2023

It’s time to vote! South Australians are encouraged to help select the next artists to have their name set in lights on Adelaide Festival Centre’s star-studded Walk of Fame with online public voting open today.
Edinburgh Fringe Sell-Out APPRAISAL Comes to AdelaideEdinburgh Fringe Sell-Out APPRAISAL Comes to Adelaide
January 13, 2023

APPRAISAL, a new two-hander with a UK and AUS cast, written by award-winning actor, writer and director Tim Marriott, is coming to Adelaide.
share