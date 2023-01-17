Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023

English born writer, comedian, actor, radio and television presenter, Jason Manford, will tour Australia for the first time in April/May 2023.

Jason's career began in 1999, while working at the Buzz Comedy Club in Manchester. He was collecting glasses when a performer didn't arrive for the evening set so 17-year-old Jason stepped in to fill the gap. Six years later he was crowned The City Life North West Comedian of the Year.

Jason cites Billy Connolly as the first comedian he saw when he was only 9 and as the very first inspiration for him to become a comedian. Later on, comics such as Jasper Carrott and Dave Allen influenced Jason, but it wasn't until he saw Peter Kay, he decided to have a go himself.

Jason's first major television appearance was as a guest on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, presented by Jimmy Carr. He was on Dave Spikey's team and would later go on to replace Dave as Team Captain in 2007 through to 2011. Since then, he has presented Sky's Premier League Allstar Extra Time, Channel 4's Tonightly and performed at the Royal Variety Performance. He has also appeared on BBC1 Would I Lie To You and TV1 Odd One In with Peter Andre. Jason comes from a family of singers and musicians. He starred in the TV competition Born To Shine in 2011 and was taught to sing in an operatic style. He went on to win and released an album of show tunes titled A Different Stage.

His autobiography 'Brung Up Proper' and his third DVD 'For World Problems' are out now.

Tour Dates

Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre 18-23 April

Sydney Enmore Theatre Wednesday 26 April

Perth Regal Theatre Saturday 29 April

Brisbane Powerhouse Theatre Tuesday 2 May