JERUSALEM Comes to The Little Theatre

It's St George's Day, the day of the Flintock Fair and the day officials from Kennet and Avon Council arrive to evict Johnny 'Rooster' Byron for good. But the local charismatic hell-raiser has other plans.

At his ramshackle caravan kingdom, the Lord of Misrule ex-stunt driving Romany entertains his band of 'undesirable' scallywags with outlandish tales, unbelievable antics and an ample supply of booze and drugs. Infamous for holding the most riotous parties this side of the Wiltshire border, Johnny is a hero to many but a villain to others. Pursued by the authorities, threatened by the local thug and reprimanded by his ex, Johnny is not a man to be beaten down.

Johnny fights against the hypocrisy of modern suburban life, inciting his own special brew of anarchy, as he embodies the spirit of England's legendary giants of myth. A raucous, earthy and ebullient yarn, Jerusalem paints a rebellious alternative vision of England's green and pleasant land.

Jerusalem premiered at The Royal Court Theatre, London, in 2009, transferred to the Apollo Theatre in the West End in 2010, and played on Broadway in 2011. It won the Evening Standard Best Play Award and the Critics Circle and Whatsonstage.com awards for Best New Play.

Featuring Brant Eustice as Johnny 'Rooster' Byron with

Adrian Barnes, Robert Bell, Peter Davies, Alan Fitzpatrick, Jonathan Pole,

Ashley Penny, Benjamin Quirk, Eloise Quinn-Valentine, Oliver Reschke, Harper Robb,

Allison Scharber, Curtis Shipley and Georgia Stockham

Warning: Contains strong language, drug references and adult themes.

An amateur production by Arrangement with Dominie Drama on behalf of Nick Hern Books.

TICKET PRICES: $22 Full / $18 Concession

Online: www.trybooking.com/ZMCO (fee applies)

Tickets at the door subject to availability

Group Bookings: 10+ at concession rate

Please allow extra time for parking on nights when there is an event at Adelaide Oval.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You