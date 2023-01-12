Interactive Theatre International Presents CONFETTI & CHAOS

Interactive Theatre International presents the Adelaide Fringe premiere season of the brand-new comedy experience Confetti & Chaos from 10th - 19th March 2023.

Brought to you by the people behind the global smash hit, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, Confetti and Chaos is a totally immersive and highly improvised theatrical experience that invites audiences to become guests at a very surprise, not-so-civilised wedding reception.

It was meant to be a surprise party to celebrate Will and Stacey's wedding, but it's turned into pandemonium - with secrets spilling out as uninvited and misbehaving family members bust in, bust up and bust a move. This fabulous 5-star experience has fun and mayhem bursting from the seams of a wedding dress, with entirely original comedy that pulls out all the stops - including quick-fire character changes and quick-fire laughs.

From arrival through to seating, eating, and dancing, audiences will become part of a classic wedding reception gone wildly wrong. Crammed with comedy and chaos, this confetti-filled show features four performers playing nine characters in a whirlwind of laughter, love and tears, and a 3-course meal.

It might just be the worst wedding reception you'll ever go to - and you're all invited!

CONFETTI AND CHAOS

Dates: 10 - 19 March 2023

Time: 7pm - 9pm

Location: Adelaide Royal Coach Hotel, 24 Dequetteville Terrace, Kent Town SA 5067

Bookings: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218747®id=315&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fadelaidefringe.com.au%2Ffringetix%2Fconfetti-and-chaos-af2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets: Sun - Thurs $85, Fri and Sat $89*

*All tickets include a 3-course meal and 2-hour interactive show