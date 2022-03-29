Independent Theatre's Season Kicks off With SEAGULL

Don't miss the first play of Independent Theatre's 2022 'season of classics', with the performance of the earliest of Anton Chekhov's four great plays, Seagull.

It is 1896 on a country estate just outside of Moscow and young writer, Konstantin, is staging his first play. In the audience is his mother, the famous actress, Irina Arkadina, and her friends.

There is a lot at stake for the young playwright, seeing his first play as the chance to prove himself in the eyes of his mother and gain the affection of his love (and star of his show) Nina.

However, Konstantin's dreams are dashed when the play is marred by disruptions caused by his mother and her lover, the prominent writer Boris Trigorin.

Don't miss the Season 2022 opener! Be there when the curtain rises on late nineteenth century Russia and witness the melodrama, comedy and sharp wit of a play that flirts with the fine line between comedy and tragedy.

Join in from Friday 22 April at The Little Theatre, University of Adelaide to see Independent Theatre's latest triumph, the revolutionary Seagull.

Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/872569