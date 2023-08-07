Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours Back By Popular Demand

The theatre looks to celebrate its 110th birthday in September.

Aug. 07, 2023

Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours are back by popular demand. The public is invited to take an exclusive behind the scenes look at Her Majesty's Theatre as she looks to celebrate her 110th birthday in September with tour dates on sale Click Here.  

This exciting opportunity for the public to experience the spectacularly redeveloped theatre takes audiences backstage to see the new state-of-the-art theatre, award-winning architecture and the iconic autograph wall that was dismantled brick by brick and reinstated in 2020 with signatures from Broadway stars to local favourites.

The world class venue has recently housed blockbuster productions such as smash hit Come From Away and acclaimed performances of The Milk Carton Kids and Colours of Spain as part of the Adelaide Guitar Festival.

Patrons can tour the rooftop and the Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery which is the designated home to Adelaide Festival Centre's Performing Arts Collection. The collection is now one of the most comprehensive performing arts collections in Australia with over 100,000 objects. Opening next week is No Fixed Address the Exhibition showcasing never before seen photographs and ephemera from Adelaide's very own 1980's ground breaking First Nations band No Fixed Address. In addition to the exhibition, No Fixed Address supported by First Nations Voices will be performing at Her Majesty's Theatre as part of their Sunset Tour, on Thursday August 24. 

Work on the Her Majesty's Theatre redevelopment commenced in June 2018 and was officially unveiled in June 2020 to enthusiastic reviews. Located on Grote Street in the Chinatown Precinct, Her Majesty's Theatre is managed by Adelaide Festival Centre, making her a part of the family that is 'The Heart of The Arts' in South Australia.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “We look forward to welcoming even more people to tour the iconic Her Majesty's Theatre.  This behind the scenes look at the redeveloped theatre is truly a grand sight to behold and what better time to look to the past and future than during the month of The Maj's 110th Anniversary.”

The Maj has showcased many big names across 110 years including Luciano Pavarotti, Maggie Smith, Chris Isaak, Archie Roach, Alan Cumming, Barry Humphries, WC Fields and Paul Kelly. Including Her Majesty's Theatre ambassadors Robyn Archer AO, Greta Bradman, David Campbell OAM Kate Ceberano AM, Ali McGregor, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore OAM and Meow Meow.

The Adelaide landmark was built in 1913 and is the last remaining example in Australia of the famous chain of Tivoli theatres.  Her Majesty's theatre celebrates her 110th anniversary in September 2023.  Having played a significant role in Australia's theatre and entertainment history, she has survived two world wars, the great-depression and two pandemics. After a two-year redevelopment and a re-opening in 2020, The Maj is looking and sounding impressive for her age and is set to continue to host performances and audiences for another 110 years and more.

Her Majesty's Theatre Tour Dates:

Tuesday 26 September                                 11.00am                               1.00pm

Tuesday 3 October                                          11.00am                               1.00pm

Tuesday 17 October                                        11.00am                               1.00pm

Monday 30 October                                        11.00am                               1.00pm

Tickets on sale now at Click Here




