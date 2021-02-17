Griffin Theatre Company Appoints New Executive Director

Griffin Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Julieanne Campbell as its new Executive Director.

Julieanne joins Griffin from the Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation where she was General Manager of Development. She has considerable leadership experience in the not-for-profit sector with an emphasis on strategy, business performance, marketing, fundraising, and stakeholder management.

She previously worked at Blue Medium and Fitz & Co, two of New York's most highly regarded arts marketing firms. In Australia, Julieanne was previously General Manager for leading arts companies including Performance Space (2003-2012), Parramasala (2013) and Urban Theatre Projects (2014-2018), where she developed a number of successful philanthropy programs. Her expertise in donor development deepened at Sydney Dance Company and Belvoir.

Julieanne has served on several boards, including as Chair of PACT Centre for Emerging Artists and Theatre Network NSW, and is co-founder and director of Sydney-based management consultancy Cobalt59.

Julieanne said, "For me, Griffin is where Australian theatre is now - in all its glorious diversity, telling stories about what matters deeply to us today. The company has long been committed to new work, new writing and new ideas and I'm so excited to be coming back to the arts to be part of that working alongside Declan, the Board and a very talented team."

Bruce Meagher, Chair of the Griffin Board, said, "The Board is thrilled to welcome Julieanne as Griffin's new Executive Director. Julieanne brings extensive leadership experience to the role and joins Griffin at an exciting time as we embark on a new chapter in the organisation's history under Declan Greene's artistic leadership. We look forward to seeing Griffin continue to grow with Julieanne's skill and energy at the helm."

Declan Greene, Artistic Director, said, "Julieanne is bringing into the Griff-fold a phenomenal swag of experience in producing, marketing, fundraising, and strategizing for pretty much every kind of live performance you can imagine. The timing could not be better, as we embark on one of our most adventurous seasons yet. It's been a truly wild 12 months, and I am pinching myself to have an Executive Director of Julieanne's stature moving forward with me into Griffin's bright and brave future."

Julieanne begins at Griffin on Monday 1st March.