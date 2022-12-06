Gillian English Returns to Adelaide Fringe With 2 WEDDINGS & A BABY

Tickets are now on sale for the multi-award winning Gillian English's new stand up show "2 Weddings & a Baby".

After multiple cancellations due to pandemic delays, border closures, and one incredibly high risk pregnancy, "2 Weddings & a Baby" is finally premiering at Adelaide Fringe!! Getting married is always a huge production. Getting married in the middle of a global pandemic is just asking for trouble! This is a brand new hour of stand-up about getting engaged, planning a wedding, and getting married, all in the middle of lockdown.

The hens night was a complete shit show, and the stripper left his socks on the whole time. The hairstylist had a near stroke the night before the wedding. The makeup artist was convicted of fraud, and could be sentenced at any moment! The limo was held together with duct tape & prayers. The sneaky priest slipped in way more prayers than agreed upon, and the shapewear holding it all together was giving me such a wedgie it should have been sent to detention for bullying. A positive pregnancy test on the booze-soaked honeymoon was the cherry on top!

Pandemic Weddings: dream come true, or a living nightmare?

2 Weddings & a Baby

Venue: Rhino Room - Alley Cat & Hell's Kitchen

Dates & Times: Feb 17 &18 @ 6:15pm, Feb 21-25 @ 6:15pm, Mar 14-18 @ 5:45pm

Web: www.gillianenglish.com