Fringe Flamenco Flashmobs Will Happen At At The Adelaide Farmers' Market And Unley

Adelaide Farmers' Market and Unley shoppers will get more that they bargain for on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16th February when local artists and flamenco aficionados converge for two pop up FLAMENCO FLASHMOBS! Dancers from 'Gypsy Caravan' (Adelaide Fringe 2020) presented by the City of Unley and Studio Flamenco will lead the crowd in rhythmical clapping and dance to create this unexpected and exciting display of local artists amongst amazing local produce at the Farmers Market!

'Gypsy Caravan is all about bringing flamenco to the street where it originated,' says dancer and choreographer, Yasmine Amber. 'It's an immersive outdoor experience and we invite the audience to dress up and get involved - so what better way to let people know than through a pop up event like a Flashmob!'

'Flamenco is all over the world now,' adds Studio Flamenco director, Emma Fernée, 'and our studio has been thriving here in the City of Unley for more than 15 years. Flamenco is for men, women, boys and girls and all ages, you don't need a partner and it doesn't matter what body shape you are... you can learn flamenco. We hope to let more people know about the opportunity to learn flamenco dance right here... and also to promote our upcoming show for Fringe 2020.'

There will also be a chance to win tickets to 'Gypsy Caravan' by picking up a flier to reveal your magic number in the gypsy's crystal ball! Winning numbers will be revealed weekly on the Gypsy Caravan Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GypsyCaravanSF/ Like our page to find out flier locations and keep an eye out for the winning numbers every week. Like and tag a friend for even more chances to win!

Unley's Village Green will be transformed for four nights only for 'Gypsy Caravan', a very special family-friendly event, on 22, 23, 29 February and 1 March. Tickets available at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/gypsy-caravan-af2020

Seating is camp style- so bring cushions or a picnic blanket (fold up chairs can be used at the rear). Enjoy sangria by the Tipsy Gypsy and traditional paella by the Hungry Toro. Picnics also welcome (no BYO alcohol).





