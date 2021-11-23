Freachrs Productions First Two Fringe Shows On Sale Now

After a record breaking 2021 Fringe season and having the largest offering of any South Australian producer, Preachrs Productions have announced that their first two shows for the 2022 Adelaide Fringe are on sale now.

First up, two time "Best Weekly Comedy" Award winner and ABC Radio Host, Ange Lavoipierre returns to Gluttony with her brand new solo show, Ange Lavoipierre: I've Got 99 Problems and Here's An Exhaustive List of Them. Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/ange-lavoipierre-i-ve-got-99-problems-and-here-is-an-exhaustive-list-of-them-af2022

Preachrs Productions are also thrilled to bring back sell-out Cabaret Fringe success It Was All Him for a 3 show run at The Producers Hotel. This cheesy, light hearted musical cabaret tells the tale of a first date that takes a twist when both Veronika and Benjamin discover they have a history with the same man. Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/it-was-all-him-af2022

Their full program, which is even bigger than their 2021 season, will be revealed next Thursday, December 2 with the entire Adelaide Fringe Program. "I can't wait to show you what's coming," comments artistic director Benjamin Maio Mackay. "These two shows are just the tip of the iceberg, it's an incredibly diverse season we've got coming up and we're programming a venue too. There's more than 150 performances in the month we've scheduled, I'd be grabbing your tickets as soon as they're on sale. You don't want to miss out on anything!