First Shows Revealed For Adelaide Guitar Festival 2025

Adelaide Guitar Festival has announced the first two shows in the upcoming 2025 program, an exceptional tribute to Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti and world leading South Australian duos are set to perform with tickets on sale today, Friday 11 April.

Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti Live in Concert makes its world premiere in an extravaganza of nostalgic musical brilliance. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's seminal 1975 album, Physical Graffiti, this one-night-only event will rock Her Majesty's Theatre on Saturday, 13 September.

This monumental undertaking will be led by Warwick Cheatle, Director of the Southern Cross Symphony. Having wowed audiences internationally with his musical staging of Eclipse Pink Floyd Orchestrated, amongst many other orchestral and film score projects, Warwick has put together an exceptional group of musicians to accompany the Southern Cross Symphony for this special night. The entire, iconic Physical Graffiti album will be performed in addition to other Led Zeppelin hits.

Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti Live in Concert will see Warwick and Southern Cross Symphony joined by powerhouse Danny Leo on Drums and the sensational Paul White on Keyboards. Leading on guitar duties will be Dusty Lee Stephensen from Wanderers, 27 Club and DUSTYN, Adelaide Guitar Festival favourite Kathleen Halloran who most recently performed in Jon Stevens' and Kate Ceberano's sold out tour and Warwick Cheatle on Bass. Vocals will be led by Adelaide's own Shaun Holton (27 Club) Zkye Compson Harris, and Dusty Lee Stephensen.

Southern Cross Symphony Director Warwick Cheatle: "Physical Graffiti, released 50 years ago, is a masterpiece of industry-wide critical praise. Performing the entire album will be a quest, and an amazing experience for everyone on stage. If you're a genuine fan of Led Zeppelin, fasten your seatbelts and come on this incredible journey through the band's 'multi-faceted diamond' where you will hear every song, every line, and every note performed live with elite rock artists and the mighty Southern Cross Symphony."

Consonance: Instrumental Conversations with Guitar celebrates the exchange and confluence between world-leading musicians, each of whom calls Adelaide home. Consonance will light up the stage at Elder Hall on Sunday, September 14, at 4.00pm.

Hailed for his fluidity and finesse, Aleksandr Tsiboulski began his career in Adelaide and premieres a new suite for classical guitar by South Australian composer Anne Cawrse, based upon plainchant by 12th Century composer, philosopher Hildegard of Bingen. He is joined by violinist Dr Elizabeth Layton, Head of Classical Performance at the Elder Conservatorium of Music, for an intricate conversation between instruments.

Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan is joined by key collaborator and partner cellist Sharon Grigoryan. Their synergy and enchanting capacity to connect shines through their repertoire spanning cultures, generations and genres. Opening the concert is the 2025 Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra, led by the effervescent Dr Paul Svoboda, bringing their extraordinary energy and ensemble to a truly special festival event.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: “In celebration of the album's 50th anniversary, Adelaide Guitar Festival is thrilled to present Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti Live for one night only at Her Majesty's Theatre. Featuring some of South Australia's greatest rock musicians joined on stage by the Southern Cross Symphony, this authentic tribute to undoubtedly one of the best rock albums of all time, promises to be an electrifying night not to be missed. Exceptional South Australian artists will also feature in Consonance: Instrumental Conversations with Guitar, performing both early and contemporary classical works at Elder Hall with a rousing concert opening by Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra which includes members from the 2025 Adelaide Guitar Festival Winter School. Stay tuned for more program details to be announced and I look forward to seeing you at this year's Adelaide Guitar Festival.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “As Adelaide celebrates its 10th year as a UNESCO City of Music, Adelaide Festival Centre is delighted to honour the 50th anniversary of the iconic Physical Graffiti album at Adelaide Guitar Festival. We also welcome back our ever-popular Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra, developed through our Winter School which provides an excellent skills development opportunity to our next generation of guitarists.”

In its endeavour to nurture the best and brightest homegrown guitar players of the future, Adelaide Guitar Festival Winter School returns for 2025 with registrations now open. Running from July 7 to 11, Guitar Winter School is a popular week-long course that provides an opportunity to learn from some of Australia's finest guitarists in an intimate and immersive group which focuses on guitar playing and intensive skills development. The two programs on offer are Blues & Roots and Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra. Registrations open now with details available here.

Produced and presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, and led by Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan, Adelaide Guitar Festival is the most significant festival of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

