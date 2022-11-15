Festive Family Fun Set For This Summer At Adelaide Festival Centre

Adelaide Festival Centre has an array of shows and activities for families this festive season, with a packed program of theatre, music, visual arts and dance for children of all ages.

This December families can look forward to a special festive performance by South Australia's own Tutti Choir in Tutti Christmas Sing-a-Long, and multi-award winning Broadway hit musical Hairspray the Musical at Festival Theatre.

Singing all the classic Christmas tunes, Tutti Christmas Sing-a-Long on 17 December is a joyful way to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with family and friends.

Ring in the New Year at Festival Theatre with the fabulous musical sensation Hairspray the Musical starring much-loved stage and screen performers Shane Jacobson, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore and Bobby Fox.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this joyous new Australian production of Hairspray is recommended for ages 8 and up and features the irrepressible feel-good songs "Good Morning, Baltimore", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "You Can't Stop the Beat". Catch Hairspray the Musical from 27 December to 22 January - tickets on sale now.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "We have a terrific program of family events this summer - what better time to come out and enjoy a host of shows for audiences young and old. Sing along to Christmas tunes with Tutti Choir, laugh out loud with Hairspray the Musical and immerse yourself in the arts through our On Stage School Holiday Programs."

The family fun doesn't stop there - with the new year bringing fairytales, monsters and witches to life on Adelaide Festival Centre's Dunstan Playhouse stage.

Be enchanted by The Australian Ballet's adaptation of The Sleeping Beauty, an interactive, narrated Storytime Ballet experience for children aged three years and older. Running for under an hour, The Sleeping Beauty will have children dancing in their seats...and all the way home.

Award-winning CDP Kids return with songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up (and their grown-ups) in their magical musical adaptations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved picture books The Gruffalo's Child (14 & 15 January) and Room on the Broom (21 - 24 January.)

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the beautiful Tale of the Fire Phoenix, an interactive musical journey for all ages, on 28 January at Space Theatre. Tickets on sale soon.

Adelaide Festival Centre's popular school holiday performing arts program On Stage returns with PLAY! a fun theatre, dance, and singing 5-day intensive for 8-12 year olds with a performance to top it off, and Musical Moment a 5-day intensive workshop for 10-17 year olds to sharpen their triple threat skills of singing, dance, and acting.

Dive into a world of kooky creatures at Making Monsters at Adelaide Festival Centre's Children's Artspace, designed by students at Klemzig Primary School under the guidance of professional visual artist Jess Taylor. Creep around the gallery and find each of the 3D monsters by scanning our QR codes. You can even become a monster yourself with our brand-new interactive screens - on display now until 12 February.

Adding to our school holiday activities, from 7 - 21 January the Making Monsters Workshop will teach children how to make their own monstrous creature via the Makers Empire App, and then bring their creation to life. Due to popular demand, new sessions are now available.