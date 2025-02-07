Festival Theatre Backstage Tours On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Festival Theatre is opening its doors this April to theatre aficionados, history lovers, and those eager to get a glimpse behind the curtain of Adelaide's arts and culture scene, with guided tours now on sale.

Adelaide Festival Centre is offering several exclusive tours of Festival Theatre where visitors can immerse themselves in the rich history, stunning architecture, and behind the scenes secrets of one of Adelaide's most iconic cultural landmarks.

The tours provide a rare opportunity to explore the theatre's fascinating past, offering insights into its architectural greatness and untold stories of its history.

Offering a unique behind the scenes experience at the Festival Theatre, the tour takes patrons backstage to the stage door, dressing rooms, the John Bishop Room with commissioned artworks, and an historic underground tunnel to Dunstan Playhouse, concluding with a walk along the Riverbank's Walk of Fame.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “We look forward to welcoming theatre lovers behind the scenes of the iconic Festival Theatre, which celebrated its 50th year in 2023. Explore behind the scenes and see commissioned artworks rarely seen by the public, while walking in the footsteps of some of the world's biggest and best artists who have graced the Festival Theatre stage and backstage areas.”

Adelaide Festival Centre, Australia's first multi-purpose arts centre, opened in 1973, preceding the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne. Designed by architect John Morphett, it now hosts over 1,100 events annually, attracting around one million visitors, including more than 70,000 students and families.

