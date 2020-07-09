FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL Parody Confirms New Tour Dates And Additional Tickets Released

The Australian tour of the hilarious New York and Las Vegas hit Friends! The Musical Parody is being re-scheduled. But don't worry, we will still be there for you!

Due to government restrictions still in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, Friends! The Musical Parody national tour will open in Melbourne in November, followed by seasons in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Sydney. Current ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent or venue to change the date of their performance.

The producers also announced that due to huge demand, additional tickets have been released, and in Adelaide, Friends! The Musical Parody will now play at the newly restored Her Majesty's Theatre instead of Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre.

Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!

Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.

Friends! The Musical Parody will be directed by Dash Kruck, with choreography by Cameron Mitchell, set and costume design by Frances Hannaway, lighting design by Jason Glenwright and musical direction by Steven Kreamer.

We hope this news makes your day, your month or even your year! Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.

Note: This performance is recommended for mature audiences aged 12+

www.friendsmusical.com.au

