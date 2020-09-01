Event Registration is Now Open For Adelaide Fringe

Print registrations close on Wednesday, 4th November 2020.

Event registrations for Adelaide Fringe 2021 have opened today, Tuesday, 1 September 2020. You can complete your registration on AVR, the online registration platform. Print registrations close on Wednesday, 4th November 2020.

Register at https://avr.adelaidefringe.com.au/.

Key Dates:

- Venue Registrations open 22 July 2020

- Event Registrations open 1 September 2020

- Honey Pot Delegate Registrations 7 October 2020

- Print Registrations close 4 November 2020

Contact Information

- For Venue enquiries, please email venues@adelaidefringe.com.au

- For Artist enquiries please email artists@adelaidefringe.com.au.

- For Honey Pot, please email andy.beecroft@adelaidefringe.com.au

If you are a new venue, you will need to create an account and sign up to AVR. If you registered an Adelaide Fringe venue in 2017, 2018, 2019 or 2020, you will be able to use your previous login details to log in and activate your space(s) for 2021.



Registering interest in becoming an Adelaide Fringe venue is free.



