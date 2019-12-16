Emma Knights Productions Presents THE GREAT RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN IMMERSIVE SINGALONG

Emma Knights Productions performers and musicians will be transforming Four Oaks Farm yet again into a country fair with a production featuring all your favourite Rodgers and Hammerstein songs. Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, The King and I, South Pacific, State Fair, Carousel and more!

There will be singing, there will be dancing...come along in costume...you may even get to be on stage! True to all Emma Knights Productions events, this is not just a singalong...it is an immersive singalong!

The Great Rodgers & Hammerstein Immersive Singalong is a fun, family-friendly morning or afternoon taking in the spectacular Adelaide Hills and the beautiful farm animals of Four Oaks Farm. Food and drinks will be available and you can bring your own picnic blanket, chairs and food basket. No BYO alcohol allowed.

A bus is available for pickup from Meadows and Warradale for each performance for an extra cost. Stick around afterwards to meet and greet with the performers or come early and book a trail ride.

Book tickets at https://emmaknights.com/event/the-great-rodgers-hammerstein-immersive-singalong/





