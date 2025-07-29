Elder Conservatorium Of Music Opens Its Doors For A DAY AT THE CON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Australia's home of music education, Elder Conservatorium of Music will open its doors to the community for a curated full day of discovery on Saturday 30 August 2025 for A DAY AT THE CON.

A DAY AT THE CON is an opportunity for secondary school students to immerse themselves in the world of one of Australia's most celebrated musical institutions.

Students will get a behind the scenes look at life at the acclaimed Elder Conservatorium of Music through a range of free workshops, masterclasses and ensemble activities across the disciplines of classical performance, jazz performance, music theatre, music education and creative practice.

According to violinist and Head of Classical Performance at Elder Conservatorium Dr. Elizabeth Layton A DAY AT THE CON is a perfect introduction to the Elder Conservatorium community and a way of making study pathways more accessible.

"We love the opportunity to meet potential students, expand our community and celebrate our place as one of the nation's leading music education facilities", Dr. Layton said.

"A university application can feel like a daunting and impersonal process, and A DAY AT THE CON aims to provide access to staff and students as well as information through a program of performances and demonstrations that include Elder Conservatorium staff, students and alumni".

"Most importantly, the day is about welcoming the community into our close-knit family which starts the moment you enter the wonderful world of the Elder Conservatorium".

The free and ticketed day includes jazz improvisation and performance masterclasses, studio recording, ensemble workshops and VIP access to rehearsals for a musical theatre show.

"We are expecting great interest for A DAY AT THE CON and look forward to providing the ultimate behind the scenes experience for attendees", Dr. Layton said.

To celebrate A DAY AT THE CON Elder Hall will also host an 'Elder After Hours' concert, Beauty and Power featuring two of Australia's most acclaimed musicians in pianist Aura Go and cellist Timo-Veikko Valve.

Tickets for the Beauty and Power concert can be purchased here

Students registering for A DAY AT THE CON receive free admission (with a plus-one) to the Beauty and Powerconcert. Attendance for A DAY AT THE CON is free but registration is essential by visiting: https://events.humanitix.com/a-day-at-the-con-2025-main-page

For the full A DAY AT THE CON program and for more information on the Elder Conservatorium of Music visit here.