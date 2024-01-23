ENGLAND & SON Comes to the Adelaide Fringe

Performances run from 14 February to 17 March, at various times.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo 1 Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April
Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away Photo 2 Arts Philanthropist Vale M.J.M Carter AO Has Passed Away
Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month Photo 3 Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month
Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month Photo 4 Australian Premiere of SHERLOCK HOLMES - THE LAST ACT Opens Next Month

ENGLAND & SON Comes to the Adelaide Fringe

The award-winning play, England & Son starring UK comic, theatre maker, writer and actor Mark Thomas, will have its Australian premiere season at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe in The Studio at Holden Street Theatres, 34 Holden Street Hindmarsh, from 14 February to 17 March, at various times.

Having garnered 5-star reviews and even more awards at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe along with Adelaide's  Holden Street Theatres' 2023 Award, Mark Thomas is now as reputed in theatre as he is in comedy. He's done shows about visiting the West Bank, starting a comedy club in Jenin, espionage, lobbying Parliament, walking in the footsteps of the highest NHS officials, playing at The Royal Opera House, stopping arms deals and creating manifestos.

Mark had six series of The Mark Thomas Comedy Product on Channel 4, several television documentaries and radio series, written some books, grabbed a Guinness World Record, sell-out tours, won numerous awards, nabbed himself a Medal of Honour and succeeded in changing some laws along the way. He has most recently been awarded his London bus pass, an honour he is possibly prouder of than any of the above.

In England & Son, Mark takes the audience on a kaleidoscopic odyssey where disaster capitalism, empire, stolen youth and stolen wealth merge into the simple tale of a working-class boy, who just wants his dad to smile at him.

The play was written specifically for Mark by award-winning playwright Ed Edwards, who's previous play, The Political History of Smack and Crack, garnered great critical acclaim in 2018. With some deep, dark laughs - and some deep, dark love - along the way, this is a one-man play based on characters from Mark's own childhood as well as Ed's personal experience in gaol. Direction is by Cressida Brown.

Playwright ED EDWARDS

Ed started his creative career as a circus performer but stopped at the age when you start to think, “This is actually dangerous”. Ed now juggles a writing career, lecturing, making films and child-rearing. The latter being far more potentially injurious than slack-rope walking because these are two boys who share a love of violence.

Virtually illiterate at the age of eleven, Ed eventually managed to educate himself, get to university and become a professional writer. He is now only one-third illiterate. 

He did three-and-a-half years in prison in the early 90s for drugs offences where he published his first novel.  He has now published five novels, a children's book and worked for several continuing TV dramas including Holby City and the now defunct Brookside and The Bill, though he maintains his having worked for these shows isn't why they died.

With several original plays broadcast on Radio 4 as well as short films on Channel 4 and BBC 2, Ed has recently turned to guerrilla filmmaking and has recently directed a number of short films and co-directed and produced the feature film Scrambled. His most recent play The Political History of Smack and Crack garnered critical acclaim nationwide. He misses the Soviet Union and Fidel Castro. He also loves making jam and writing about himself in the third person.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
S*X & OTHER PHILOSOPHIES Comes to Adelaide Fringe in February Photo
S*X & OTHER PHILOSOPHIES Comes to Adelaide Fringe in February

Brisbane/Meanjin based artist, performer and writer KAREN LEE ROBERTS brings her show S*X & OTHER PHILOSOPHIES to Diverse-City, in the Adelaide Fringe, for 2-shows only.

2
GRAV Comes to Adelaide Fringe in February Photo
GRAV Comes to Adelaide Fringe in February

Fringe Management LLC, Adelaide's Joanne Hartstone and Bale & Thomas will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed UK (Wales) production, Grav from 13 February to 17 March in Ruby's at Holden Street Theatres, Hindmarsh.

3
UK Comic Chris Turner Freestyles Back To Adelaide For World Premiere Shows Photo
UK Comic Chris Turner Freestyles Back To Adelaide For World Premiere Shows

British comic sensation and international freestyle RAP king Chris Turner is making his much-anticipated return to Adelaide Fringe stages with two high-energy shows, the brand-new musical comedy Childish and The Family-Friendly Stand-Up Show.

4
Wright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide F Photo
Wright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide Fringe

Wright&Granger returns to Adelaide for the 5th year with 4 shows - Orpheus, The Gods The Gods The Gods, Helios, and Say It & Play It. Learn more about the performances here!

More Hot Stories For You

S*X & OTHER PHILOSOPHIES Comes to Adelaide Fringe in FebruaryS*X & OTHER PHILOSOPHIES Comes to Adelaide Fringe in February
GRAV Comes to Adelaide Fringe in FebruaryGRAV Comes to Adelaide Fringe in February
UK Comic Chris Turner Freestyles Back To Adelaide For World Premiere ShowsUK Comic Chris Turner Freestyles Back To Adelaide For World Premiere Shows
Wright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide FringeWright&Grainger to Present ORPHEUS, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, and More at Adelaide Fringe

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here! in Australia - Adelaide I'm a Raindrop, Get Me Outta Here!
Migration Museum (2/17-3/17)
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Adelaide Dinosaur World Live
Adelaide Festival Centre (1/25-1/28)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Adelaide Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Dom Polski Centre (3/04-3/10)
Yogambling in Australia - Adelaide Yogambling
Star Theatres (3/07-3/10)
The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice in Australia - Adelaide The Wharf Revue: Pride In Prejudice
Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre (4/08-4/13)VIDEOS
The Good Immigrant in Australia - Adelaide The Good Immigrant
Holden Street Theatre (2/16-2/18)
A Girl in Australia - Adelaide A Girl
Star Theatres (1/03-3/03)
Hit n Hope: A Character Cabaret in Australia - Adelaide Hit n Hope: A Character Cabaret
Ayers House (3/06-3/16)
Cabaret Desire in Australia - Adelaide Cabaret Desire
Aphrodite Lounge (3/08-3/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You