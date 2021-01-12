David Gauci and Davine Productions Presents a Rescheduled Season of SUMMER OF 69

Due to Covid restrictions in November 2020, Summer of '69 has been rescheduled to a new season in February, from Wednesday 3 - Saturday 6.

The cabaret show, inspired by the sights and sounds of the psychedelic Sixties will be performed by ten cast members from the acclaimed sold-out Adelaide Fringe '20 production of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical.

With songs by The Mamas and the Papas, Carole King, Sonny & Cher, Simon and Garfunkel and also from musicals inspired by the era of peace, free love and happiness.

David is thrilled to be presenting this cast of talented performers. "I'm sure that anyone who saw Beautiful will be excited to see its stars again, singing more of the great classics of the Sixties," he said.

Included in the cast is Jemma McCulloch who wowed audiences and critics with her amazing performance as Carole King.

Summer of '69 will be directed by David Gauci, Musical Direction by Peter Johns, Choreography by Shenayde Wilkinson-Sarti.

David Gauci, producer/director, has brought a string of Australian or South Australian premiere shows to Adelaide over the past 10 years, including Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, Flower Children, Xanadu, It's Only Life, Violet, The Light in the Piazza, The Story of My Life and Judge Jackie: Disorder in the Court.

All shows have won or been nominated for awards.

Tickets $50 / $38 on sale at WWW.TRYBOOKING.COM.

Online tickets only, no door sales. Cabaret seating, 4 pp / table.

The event will be held in accordance with SA Health's Covid-Safe protocols.