DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Will Embark on Australian Tour

The 8-city tour will kick off on the Gold Coast on Saturday 30 September, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Geelong, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: COMPANY at ARTS Theatre Photo 2 Review: COMPANY at ARTS Theatre
Review: THE 2023 VARIETY GALA – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Adelaide Festival Thea Photo 3 Review: THE 2023 VARIETY GALA – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
Review: IT'S A SIN: SONGS OF LOVE AND SHAME – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Space Th Photo 4 Review: IT'S A SIN: SONGS OF LOVE AND SHAME – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Will Embark on Australian Tour

Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts and TEG DAINTY, has today announced its first run of Australian tour dates for Spring 2023. Having performed in over 90 cities worldwide, the production will make its way to our shores this September–October.

The 8-city tour will kick off on the Gold Coast on Saturday 30 September, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Geelong, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Tour Dates

Saturday 30 September The Star Gold Coast Gold Coast

Sunday 1 October QPAC Brisbane (matinee)

Sunday 1 October QPAC Brisbane (evening)

Wednesday 4 October Enmore Theatre Sydney

Thursday 5 October Enmore Theatre Sydney

Saturday 7 October Llewellyn Hall Canberra

Tuesday 10 October Geelong Arts Centre Geelong

Saturday 14 October Plenary Melbourne 

Sunday 15 October AEC Theatre Adelaide

Friday 20 October Riverside Theatre Perth

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 20 June at 12:00 noon local time from www.tegdainty.com, and fans are encouraged to purchase early.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

Full touring cast for the Australian dates to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 20 June at 12:00 noon local time from www.tegdainty.com.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
Review: THE OLD RAZZLE DAZZLE: AN EVENING OF LIES, LYING, AND LIARS – ADELAIDE CABAR Photo
Review: THE OLD RAZZLE DAZZLE: AN EVENING OF LIES, LYING, AND LIARS – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Banquet Room, Adelaide Festival Centre

Mar Nadler doesn’t perform cabaret; he IS cabaret.

2
Review: COME IN SPINNER: THE CONCERT – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Adelaide Fe Photo
Review: COME IN SPINNER: THE CONCERT – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Adelaide Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

The great songs kept coming.

3
Review: ITS A SIN: SONGS OF LOVE AND SHAME – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Space Photo
Review: IT'S A SIN: SONGS OF LOVE AND SHAME – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

A wonderful performance, but sadly, here for only one night.

4
Review: PARIS COMBO – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Photo
Review: PARIS COMBO – ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL 2023 at Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre

This was a packed ninety minutes of superb music.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Australia - Adelaide SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tick, Tick...Boom!
Queens Theatre (6/27-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts
Star Theatres 2 (6/16-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next to Normal
Queens Theatre (10/12-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You