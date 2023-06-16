DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Will Embark on Australian Tour

Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts and TEG DAINTY, has today announced its first run of Australian tour dates for Spring 2023. Having performed in over 90 cities worldwide, the production will make its way to our shores this September–October.

The 8-city tour will kick off on the Gold Coast on Saturday 30 September, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Geelong, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Tour Dates

Saturday 30 September The Star Gold Coast Gold Coast

Sunday 1 October QPAC Brisbane (matinee)

Sunday 1 October QPAC Brisbane (evening)

Wednesday 4 October Enmore Theatre Sydney

Thursday 5 October Enmore Theatre Sydney

Saturday 7 October Llewellyn Hall Canberra

Tuesday 10 October Geelong Arts Centre Geelong

Saturday 14 October Plenary Melbourne

Sunday 15 October AEC Theatre Adelaide

Friday 20 October Riverside Theatre Perth

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 20 June at 12:00 noon local time from www.tegdainty.com, and fans are encouraged to purchase early.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

Full touring cast for the Australian dates to be announced soon.

