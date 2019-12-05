Courtney Act Returns To Australia With A Brand-New Show

Dive into a cool, refreshing ocean of fluid sexuality and gender with famed drag artist and cultural provocateur Courtney Act, as she explores and pours her creative juices into her latest pop-cabaret, FLUID.

In a world just beginning to tear down cultural dams of the past, we are all now being flooded with the ever-changing ideas of who we are, what we are, and what we might become.

Boy, Girl. Artist, Advocate. A contemporary artist who embodies the zeitgeist of an era, Courtney Act burst on the scene in 2003 to make it through to the semi-finals of the premiere season of Australian Idol - one of the first artists to show their gender fluidity.

In 2014 she returned to the television arena as one of the Top three in season six of the Emmy Award winning RuPaul's Drag Race, with a legion of new fans around the world. Following the release of her debut EP Kaleidoscope, her videos online have been viewed over 40 million times.

In 2017 she embarked on the sold-out world tour of her original show The Girl from Oz, followed by being crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2018. Whilst in the Big Brother House, Courtney Act and Shane Janek educated viewers on queer issues such as gender identity and fluidity, sexuality, same-sex marriage and much, much more.

After her successful world tour of Courtney Act: Under The Covers, she made television history as the host of UK's first bi-sexual dating show on E!'s The Bi Life, then going on to wrap up an extraordinary year with her very own Christmas special, The Courtney Act Show, broadcast in the UK and Australia.

Courtney is very excited to bring FLUID to Sydney at the gorgeous Eternity Playhouse, and says: "I'm so excited to be escaping the cold of the London winter and coming home to Sydney for the most magical time of the year- Sydney Mardi Gras Festival. The premiere of my live show, Fluid, at Darlinghurst Theatre Company with an amazing band, costume and original songs, and co-hosting the Live Mardi Gras broadcast will be amazing, although last time I was on live TV my skirt fell off so I hope we don't have any wardrobe malfunctions this time..."

Take the plunge with Courtney into the rapids of our times and the reflective ponds of her own journey with FLUID, an evening of song, soul and sexuality.

Written by: Shane Janek & Brad Lokle

Directed by: Cameron Menzies

Costumes: Marco Marco

Produced by: Wendy Richards, Working Management & Darlinghurst Theatre Company

SEASON DETAILS

Venue: Eternity Playhouse, 39 Burton Street, Darlinghurst

Performance Dates: 21 - 28 February 2020 (no show on 24 February)

Performance Time: 8pm

Ticket Price: $75 - $95

Bookings: https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/courtney-act-fluid





