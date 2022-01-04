Cirque Nocturne Presents Blank Canvas At The 2022 Adelaide Fringe Festival

Acclaimed Adelaide circus company Cirque Nocturne is back with a brand-new production for the 2021 Adelaide Fringe. The shows will be performed in the Rob Roy Hotel's Queens Street Ballroom in February and March.

Blank Canvas combines a cabaret circus show with a life-drawing session. As part of the show, the audience is encouraged to bring their sketchpads, easels and art supplies in order capture images of the circus performances on paper. The show features acts by a diverse assortment of performers, including acrobats, fire spinners, aerialists and dancers, who will present an astounding act followed by short life-drawing style poses for the audience to be able to get more detailed sketches.

Producer and performer Kate Lawrence says of Cirque Nocturne's 2022 Fringe season, "I have always admired how artists are able to capture the 3D form of the human body on paper, and create a sense of movement in a static image, like a moment caught in time. As a circus performer, the idea for the show came to me as a way to give visual artists an opportunity to capture the amazing performances of some of Australia's best circus performers and dancers on paper. And from a life drawing perspective, no one has better bodies to draw than circus artists and dancers"

Founded in 2016, Cirque Nocturne have quickly gained a reputation for presenting theatrical circus shows with an exciting blend of glamour, fantasy and skill. Their shows to date have included ambitious works around Adelaide, such as staging a show in Victoria Square, exploring cross disciplinary and site-specific performance, presenting shows at corporate and private events and mounting regional and interstate tours of their productions.

Tickets from www.adelaidefringe.com.au.