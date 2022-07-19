Chamber Music Adelaide Will Take On The Terrace On The Road

Australian composers and a world premiere performance to feature in the inaugural On the Terrace, On the Road chamber music festival in Port Augusta.

Held in Port Augusta on 12th & 13th August 2022, the event will include:

A free schools and community concert featuring a performance of The Adventures of Chloe the Orchestra Dog, written by Adelaide composer Bruce Stewart. Join Chloe on her adventures in time travel, visiting different cities, experiencing various musical styles and meeting the instruments of the ensemble.

The world-premiere performance of Soundstream Collective's DARK:ANTIKYTHERA, written by Gabriella Smart and Daniel Pitman. DARK is a nocturnal outdoor musical work that incorporates large scale spatial sound technology and instrument customisations to achieve a powerful and immersive audio experience which mirrors the night sky.

A day of free pop-up chamber ensemble performances in the gallery spaces of the Yarta Purtli Cultural Centre and the Curdnatta Artist's Platform Gallery. Responding thematically to the spaces and exhibitions, performers will provide an engaging and conversational introduction to the repertoire, instruments and composers.

A designated events hub within The Barracks at Yarta Purtli, featuring local artists from the Port Augusta Music Club, the Desert Voices choir and instrumental performances from local school students.

The free festival program provides a unique opportunity for those of all ages living in the region to engage with music, and to experience a variety of instrumental ensembles they may never have heard live.

A key priority of the tour is local engagement, CMA Director Janet Carey said.

"It is critically important to us that the tour of Port Augusta provides an opportunity for the local community to be involved, not only as audience, but as hosts and performers. We are incredibly grateful for the way community-run groups such as the Port Augusta Music Club, the Curdnatta Artist's Gallery and the Yarta Purtli Cultural Centre have welcomed and supported this event," she said.

Port Augusta CEO John Bank said:

"Council looks forward to supporting the implementation of this exciting event and continuing the development of our partnership [with CMA] in the future."

The two-day festival is presented by CMA in partnership with the Port Augusta Council and through generous funding from ArtsSA's Touring Support fund, Federal Government RISE funding and the Music Development Office's Play it LIVE program.

For more information please visit www.chambermusicadelaide.com.au