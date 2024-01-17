CAUGHT IN BETWEEN: A New Multi-Disciplinary Theatre Work Unpacking An Asian Migrant's Quest To Exist Within Two Worlds

A theatre experience to interrogate our connections to ourselves and our distinct cultural backgrounds. Tickets on sale now at FringeTix.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Premiering at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe, Caught In Between is the story of emerging Malaysian-Australian artist Danielle Lim's experience of migrating to Australia with her family in 2014.

Combining original soundscapes, video projections and live interactive storytelling, this multi-disciplinary work strives to immerse the audience, who will become active participants, between a series of memories associated with Malaysian and Australian culture, blurring the line between these cultures.

As a successful recipient of the Adelaide Fringe Fund grant, Caught In Between marks Lim's first solo-devised project as well as her debut as a Fringe artist. Lim (Coldhands, 2023) is passionate about sharing personal stories as she reconciles what it means to be ‘Asian-Australian'. The story explores perceptions of mental health, race, body image, and domestic violence, defying cultural stereotypes in both Asia and Australia. 

“The South Australian arts scene is calling for more Asian voices! I hope that by sharing my personal story, I not only demonstrate my versatility as an actor and prove that I am more than just a token of diversity, but also inspire more young Asian-Australians to pursue a career in the arts.” - Danielle Lim

Lim is collaborating with a team of local and international Asian artists, including mentor and Adelaide-based performance maker Valerie Berry (Double Delicious, 2020), award-winning filmmaker Alice Yang (My Ba, 2021), as well as Singapore-based audio content house Artwave Studio and award-winning theatre maker Cheryl Ho (White Pearl, 2021). 

You are invited to join us as we embark on this journey to tackle the question, “How do we decide where we truly belong?” A theatre experience to interrogate our connections to ourselves and our distinct cultural backgrounds. Tickets on sale now at FringeTix. 

22nd - 23rd February, 2nd - 3rd March 2024

Studio 166 - Goodwood Theatre & Studios

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Adelaide

1
New Era For Light ADL Adelaides Home Of Immersive Light And Art Photo
New Era For Light ADL Adelaide's Home Of Immersive Light And Art

ILA (Immersive, Light & Art) announces its plans to transform South Australian venue Light ADL into Adelaide's true center for immersive light and art. The launch of ILA will bring exciting new initiatives, including the world premiere of Anomalous, an expanded Adelaide Fringe program, and the ILA Artist Fund. This new era aims to reshape the world of immersive art and provide innovative experiences for artists and audiences.

2
Cirque Nocturne Brings Two New Productions to Adelaide Fringe in March Photo
Cirque Nocturne Brings Two New Productions to Adelaide Fringe in March

Adelaide circus-theatre company Cirque Nocturne will take creativity to a whole new realm for the 2024 Adelaide Fringe, by presenting two brand-new productions. Learn more about Blank Canvas and Cabaret Desire here!

3
THE PORTABLE DOROTHY PARKER Comes to Adelaide in February Photo
THE PORTABLE DOROTHY PARKER Comes to Adelaide in February

Grove Productions, Fringe Management LLC and Adelaide’s Joanne Hartstone will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed US production, The Portable Dorothy Parker, from 13 February to 17 March at The Arch, Holden Street Theatres, Hindmarsh.

4
Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month Photo
Australian Premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB Opens in Adelaide Next Month

B Street Theatre, Fringe Management LLC and Adelaide’s Joanne Hartstone will present the Australian premiere season of the acclaimed US production, Blood of The Lamb from 20 February to 17 March in The Gallery at The Courtyard of Curiosities at the Migration Museum.

