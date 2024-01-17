CAUGHT IN BETWEEN: A New Multi-Disciplinary Theatre Work Unpacking An Asian Migrant's Quest To Exist Within Two Worlds

Premiering at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe, Caught In Between is the story of emerging Malaysian-Australian artist Danielle Lim's experience of migrating to Australia with her family in 2014.

Combining original soundscapes, video projections and live interactive storytelling, this multi-disciplinary work strives to immerse the audience, who will become active participants, between a series of memories associated with Malaysian and Australian culture, blurring the line between these cultures.

As a successful recipient of the Adelaide Fringe Fund grant, Caught In Between marks Lim's first solo-devised project as well as her debut as a Fringe artist. Lim (Coldhands, 2023) is passionate about sharing personal stories as she reconciles what it means to be ‘Asian-Australian'. The story explores perceptions of mental health, race, body image, and domestic violence, defying cultural stereotypes in both Asia and Australia.

“The South Australian arts scene is calling for more Asian voices! I hope that by sharing my personal story, I not only demonstrate my versatility as an actor and prove that I am more than just a token of diversity, but also inspire more young Asian-Australians to pursue a career in the arts.” - Danielle Lim

Lim is collaborating with a team of local and international Asian artists, including mentor and Adelaide-based performance maker Valerie Berry (Double Delicious, 2020), award-winning filmmaker Alice Yang (My Ba, 2021), as well as Singapore-based audio content house Artwave Studio and award-winning theatre maker Cheryl Ho (White Pearl, 2021).

You are invited to join us as we embark on this journey to tackle the question, “How do we decide where we truly belong?” A theatre experience to interrogate our connections to ourselves and our distinct cultural backgrounds. Tickets on sale now at FringeTix.

22nd - 23rd February, 2nd - 3rd March 2024

Studio 166 - Goodwood Theatre & Studios

Click Here