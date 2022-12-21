CATCH JAZIDA Comes to Adelaide Fringe

A trail of glitter is the only clue authorities have for a rash of glamorous crimes in Adelaide. In the latest heist, a large sum of money has been stolen and police suspect notorious burlesque performer, Jazida, is the culprit. Can Adeladians "Catch Jazida" before it's too late? Follow Jazida as she flees through every speakeasy, cabaret club, circus tent and burlesque bar in town, with this show being updated to be bigger and better than ever!

You can join the private eye on the case and find out if this mischievous showgirl goes from captivating to captive at the Empire Cabaret Theatre at Wonderland Festival Hub - Hindmarsh Square from March 14th-19th, 2023. Hiding in plain sight, the notorious Jazida can blend in with locals in her unassuming, 'incognito' guise as Rachel Reid, a Canberra mother of two. However, it has been revealed that this multi award winning performer has caused mayhem and mischief across Australia. Anyone with information is urged to report any information they might ASAP to www.catchjazida.com!

This immersive dance/theatre experience is the creation of Canberra's most renowned burlesque performer, having represented Australia at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas and touring workshops and performances nationally, and most recently named #32 on 21st Century Burlesque's list of Most Influential Burlesque Industry Figures 2022! She has been awarded a grant from artsACT to develop this show as well as the titles of Miss Burlesque ACT, Burlesque Idol Canberra and more. Jazida is known for her high-energy routines and creative choreography, as has been reviewed by 21st Century Burlesque Magazine, Canberra Critics Circle ACT Arts Award recipient, All Over Adelaide and more.

Winner of Best Dance at Adelaide Fringe 2020, her first one-woman show is bound to surprise! She'll have you dropping your guard as she drops her clothes. But maybe hold onto your wallet... Come to Wonderland Festival Hub - Hindmarsh Square from March 14th-19th to enjoy this immersive theatre

and dance experience! Jazida's hit new show will rock your socks off and have you bamboozled before the break!