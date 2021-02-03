Buxton Walker Presents 1000 DOORS at The Garden of Unearthly Delights  

A door is a beginning and an end, a promise and a warning. What waits on the other side is limited only by the imagination and decided only by an action. Step across the threshold of you.

From the masterminds behind the 2019 Garden hit, House of Mirrors, comes an invitation to lose yourself and find something else in the process. A seemingly endless series of doors, screens, portals and gateways give way to the many in-between spaces humanity has invented to fill the void- passageways and parlours and vestibules and holding pens-each haunted by the lingering traces of past inhabitants.

Will you feel like a time-traveller waltzing across eras as you pass through each door? Or one of the very ghosts these doors seem to summon? Every entrance into this house of possibility will begin at the same door, but no two visitors will leave the same as they entered.

For its 2021 Garden presentation, Christian Wagstaff and Keith Courtney have invited Sam Slicer to present a series of photographs throughout 1000 Doors as an added layer to the installation.

Sam Slicer has been an integral creative partner in the creation of 1000 Doors. During the process of design, fabrication and presentations around Australia and New Zealand, Sam has been recording its development and evolution over the past three years. Sam is the first artist to be invited to integrate her work into the spaces within the Doors.

'1000 Doors is like the cool kid at (the) party, and its long line-up easily reflects this popularity. A totally unique experience that will frighten some, intrigue others, and is sure to be an eye-opening night out for everyone.'

Theatrehaus, Sep 2019. Created by Christian Wagstaff and Keith Courtney

The Garden / All Ages / 1000 Doors

Feb 18 - March 21 / 30 min

Tickets from

www.adelaidefringe.com.au

www.gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au