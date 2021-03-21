BWW Review: THE REICHSTAG IS BURNING – LIVE STREAM Streamed From The Black Box Theatre, Adelaide Botanic Gardens

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Sunday 21st March 2021.



This production, The Reichstag is Burning, has already been reviewed here by Ewart Shaw, but I had the opportunity to view the live streaming of the production. I have no intention of rewriting the previous review, only to specifically discuss the live streaming of the performance, and so I refer you to Ewart's excellent coverage of the production.



There is, naturally, no better way to see a performance than sitting in the audience watching it live but, when the production is sold-out, like this one, or you are physically unable to attend, a live stream is far better than missing the event entirely.



From a technical viewpoint, a good internet connection is essential, and a fast computer, or smart television, is another requirement. The bigger the screen, and the better the sound system, the more enjoyable the experience will be.



I set up two laptop computers, using the internal speakers on one and headphones on the other, and a desktop computer, with a 24" monitor and a high-quality sound system attached, in order to watch this stream and compare the results. My Samsung smart television uses the Tizen operating system and, unfortunately, the app used for the stream doesn't work on that system. There had been a third-party app, but it was removed some time ago and an official app has not yet been created. There are apps for other televisions, though, those using the Android operating system.



All three setups gave good video, the larger screen on the desktop system, naturally, being more satisfactory, and progressing from internal speakers, to headphones, to a sound system, obviously improved the listening pleasure.



There is a full range of video and audio information contained in the stream, and the results depend entirely on your own equipment. Even the basic laptop or, in desperation, a tablet or mobile phone, would have been better than missing this remarkable production.



There were several of the productions at the Black Box Theatres that offered live streams and, no doubt, this will continue in future Fringes. Next year, if you intend to view a live stream, spend some time setting up and testing your equipment beforehand to ensure the best possible experience.



Finally, as well as agreeing fully with Ewart's astute assessment of this production, I would add one more comment. If the people who organise the Adelaide Cabaret Festival do not pick it up and present it as part of that Festival, they are mad. It should be a headliner.