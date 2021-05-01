Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO Will Open Next Weekend at Little Theatre

The production features David Grybowski, Adam Tuominem, Oliver de Rohan, Nigel Tripodi,  Anita Zamberlan Canala, Noah Fernandes and Nadia Talotta.

May. 1, 2021  
BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO Will Open Next Weekend at Little Theatre

The Theatre Guild is back in the Little Theatre for 2021, starting its season with Rajiv Joseph's award winning play, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.

In war-torn Baghdad, the lives of two American Marines and an Iraqi translator are forever changed by an encounter with the ghost of a quick-witted tiger who haunts the city's ruins.

Violence, anger, greed, forgiveness and redemption are examined in funny, touching and insightful exchanges between man and beast, the living and the dead.

Rajiv Joseph's ground breaking Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award nominated play explores the perils of human nature and the absurdities of war.

The production features David Grybowski, Adam Tuominem, Oliver de Rohan, Nigel Tripodi, Anita Zamberlan Canala, Noah Fernandes and Nadia Talotta.

It runs Sat 8, Thu-Sat 13-15 & 20-22 May 2021 at 7.30pm and Sun 9 May 2021 at 4pm (matinee).

Tickets are $25 Full / $20 Concession. Purchase online: www.trybooking.com/BGSOM (fee applies) or at the door subject to availability.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy

Related Articles View More Australia - Adelaide Stories
BWW Review: NEXT FALL at Holden Street Theatres Photo

BWW Review: NEXT FALL at Holden Street Theatres

Students Celebrate International Jazz Day at Adelaide Festival Centre Photo

Students Celebrate International Jazz Day at Adelaide Festival Centre

MENTAL Will Be Performed By True North Youth Theatre Ensemble Photo

MENTAL Will Be Performed By True North Youth Theatre Ensemble

EUPHORIA Comes To The Stage In May Photo

EUPHORIA Comes To The Stage In May


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand