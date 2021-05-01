BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO Will Open Next Weekend at Little Theatre

The Theatre Guild is back in the Little Theatre for 2021, starting its season with Rajiv Joseph's award winning play, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.

In war-torn Baghdad, the lives of two American Marines and an Iraqi translator are forever changed by an encounter with the ghost of a quick-witted tiger who haunts the city's ruins.

Violence, anger, greed, forgiveness and redemption are examined in funny, touching and insightful exchanges between man and beast, the living and the dead.

Rajiv Joseph's ground breaking Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award nominated play explores the perils of human nature and the absurdities of war.

The production features David Grybowski, Adam Tuominem, Oliver de Rohan, Nigel Tripodi, Anita Zamberlan Canala, Noah Fernandes and Nadia Talotta.

It runs Sat 8, Thu-Sat 13-15 & 20-22 May 2021 at 7.30pm and Sun 9 May 2021 at 4pm (matinee).

Tickets are $25 Full / $20 Concession. Purchase online: www.trybooking.com/BGSOM (fee applies) or at the door subject to availability.