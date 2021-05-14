BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Will Return to The Star Theatre One in July

Davine Productions premiered Beautiful, The Carole King Musical in 2020 and will be bringing back the highly successful production for an encore season in July this year. This Tony, Olivier and Grammy-winning musical will once again play at The Star Theatre, Hilton and will feature the same leading cast.

Beautiful tells the story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song writing team with husband Gerry Goffin, her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Her album Tapestry, released in 1971, sold 25 million copies and was No.36 on the Rolling Stone list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, with a staggering 75 million records sold over her five-decade career.



Timeless hits, such as So Far Away, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling, You've Got a Friend, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, The Loco-Motion, Up on the Roof and 20 other chart-topping hits from the King/Goffin and Weil/Mann songwriting duos are featured throughout the show.

David Gauci's multi-talented cast of 22 along with the Beautiful band, under Peter John's musical direction, will be recreating some of the most famous acts in music, such as Little Eva, The Righteous Brothers, The Shirelles and The Drifters.

"Once again I am thrilled to present Jemma McCulloch in the role of Carole King and to bring this fabulous show back to an even wider audience," David Gauci said. "From the reviews and feedback, there will be many from our first audience who will be back to see this talented ensemble for a second time."

Beautiful, was another coup for David Gauci, who has brought a string of Australian or South Australian premiere shows to Adelaide over the past 10 years, including Flower Children, Xanadu, It's Only Life, Violet, The Light in the Piazza, The Story of My Life and Judge Jackie: Disorder in the Court and most recently, Gauci's original Summer of '69. All shows have won or been nominated for awards.

Beautiful will run from July 8 to July 17, 2021 (8 shows only) at The Star Theatre One,145 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Hilton.

Dates: Thursday 8 July - Saturday 10 July: 7:30pm, Sunday 11 July at 4 pm & Wednesday 14 July - Saturday 17 July: 7:30pm