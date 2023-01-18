Amelia Ryan Brings Cabaret Show GERIATRIC WOMB to Adelaide Fringe

At 39 years young, and 36.5 weeks pregnant, Adelaide's own internationally acclaimed cabaret darling, Amelia Ryan, will be waddling onto the stage with her latest creation...well, two of them; a brand new show and a brand new baby, basting in her belly.

Geriatric Womb will play for one performance only on Friday 3 March at 6.30pm at GC in the Arts Theatre, Angus Street, Adelaide as part of the 2023 Adelaide Fringe.

No stranger to performing whilst in the throes of pregnancy, Amelia created 'The Breast Is Yet To Come' whilst pregnant in 2017 with her first son Archie. And she's decided to give her next child the same creative entrance into the world.

"Pregnancy really is an incredible time for creative energy" says Ryan. "Well, it certainly has been for me. I think it's the hope and possibility that comes with new life, mixed with all of the emotions and hormones that you navigate! Plus, I didn't want to have that typical 'second child' guilt...I thought, if Archie gets a show written about his 10 month gestation, then this kid probably should too!"

'Geriatric Womb' (and yes, that really is the medical term given to a woman once she's conceiving over the age of 35) promises to serve up Ryan's signature mix of heart and hilarity, combined with some refreshing honesty about just what it can take to bring new life into the world. It will feature a mix of pre-loved tunes from previous shows, as well as some brand new bangers written for this pregnancy.

"This pregnancy didn't come as easily to me as my first, and trying to conceive later in life certainly had its challenges. From the way you're treated by the medical industry to taboo conversations around infertility...there are just a lot of conversations that transpire behind closed doors, even though it's a journey that so many women are on. In this show, I hope to give these stories and struggles a voice through a refreshingly candid and comical lens'.

From lofty birth plans and a labour playlist filled with pop-music-mashups, to an A-Z run down of the many and varied pregnancy ailments, along with the realities of juggling a career, a family, and the ever increasing interest rates, expect to 'wet your pants laughing' in this hilarious, honest, and heartfelt foray into the Family Way.

Tickets for Geriatric Womb are priced from $37 and may be booked at Fringetix.

Named in 2022 as one of The Advertiser's '40 Under 40 Rising Stars', Amelia Ryan is a multi- award winning cabaret artist, writer, presenter, and coach. Since co-winning the 2012 International Cabaret Contest, her critically acclaimed shows have traversed the Australian cabaret circuit, as well as NYC, London, and Edinburgh, playing to 5 star reviews and standing ovations.

Under the banner of her company Amplified Assembly, Amelia is committed to the creation and curation of world-class cabaret. Along with her husband Zac Tyler, she is behind The Queens: Fringe At Its Finest, and Seasonal Sessions - Adelaide's news curated arts offering. Being tremendously passionate about education, she is also the go-to coach for cabaret development and is committed to fostering future generations of performers in the craft of cabaret, self-producing, and performance mindset and well-being.