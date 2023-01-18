Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amelia Ryan Brings Cabaret Show GERIATRIC WOMB to Adelaide Fringe

The performance is on Friday 3 March at 6.30pm at GC in the Arts Theatre.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Amelia Ryan Brings Cabaret Show GERIATRIC WOMB to Adelaide Fringe

At 39 years young, and 36.5 weeks pregnant, Adelaide's own internationally acclaimed cabaret darling, Amelia Ryan, will be waddling onto the stage with her latest creation...well, two of them; a brand new show and a brand new baby, basting in her belly.

Geriatric Womb will play for one performance only on Friday 3 March at 6.30pm at GC in the Arts Theatre, Angus Street, Adelaide as part of the 2023 Adelaide Fringe.

No stranger to performing whilst in the throes of pregnancy, Amelia created 'The Breast Is Yet To Come' whilst pregnant in 2017 with her first son Archie. And she's decided to give her next child the same creative entrance into the world.

"Pregnancy really is an incredible time for creative energy" says Ryan. "Well, it certainly has been for me. I think it's the hope and possibility that comes with new life, mixed with all of the emotions and hormones that you navigate! Plus, I didn't want to have that typical 'second child' guilt...I thought, if Archie gets a show written about his 10 month gestation, then this kid probably should too!"

'Geriatric Womb' (and yes, that really is the medical term given to a woman once she's conceiving over the age of 35) promises to serve up Ryan's signature mix of heart and hilarity, combined with some refreshing honesty about just what it can take to bring new life into the world. It will feature a mix of pre-loved tunes from previous shows, as well as some brand new bangers written for this pregnancy.

"This pregnancy didn't come as easily to me as my first, and trying to conceive later in life certainly had its challenges. From the way you're treated by the medical industry to taboo conversations around infertility...there are just a lot of conversations that transpire behind closed doors, even though it's a journey that so many women are on. In this show, I hope to give these stories and struggles a voice through a refreshingly candid and comical lens'.

From lofty birth plans and a labour playlist filled with pop-music-mashups, to an A-Z run down of the many and varied pregnancy ailments, along with the realities of juggling a career, a family, and the ever increasing interest rates, expect to 'wet your pants laughing' in this hilarious, honest, and heartfelt foray into the Family Way.

Tickets for Geriatric Womb are priced from $37 and may be booked at Fringetix.

Named in 2022 as one of The Advertiser's '40 Under 40 Rising Stars', Amelia Ryan is a multi- award winning cabaret artist, writer, presenter, and coach. Since co-winning the 2012 International Cabaret Contest, her critically acclaimed shows have traversed the Australian cabaret circuit, as well as NYC, London, and Edinburgh, playing to 5 star reviews and standing ovations.

Under the banner of her company Amplified Assembly, Amelia is committed to the creation and curation of world-class cabaret. Along with her husband Zac Tyler, she is behind The Queens: Fringe At Its Finest, and Seasonal Sessions - Adelaide's news curated arts offering. Being tremendously passionate about education, she is also the go-to coach for cabaret development and is committed to fostering future generations of performers in the craft of cabaret, self-producing, and performance mindset and well-being.



DreamBIG 2023 Launches Family Program to Celebrate Adelaide Festival Centres 50th Year Photo
DreamBIG 2023 Launches Family Program to Celebrate Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Year
DreamBIG 2023, the world's longest running children's festival, will return to Adelaide Festival Centre this May 17-27. The family program, launched today, focuses on the theme 'Our World,' and features more than 50 shows, activities, and exhibitions for audiences from babies to teenagers across 10 days.
Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023 Photo
Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023
English born writer, comedian, actor, radio and television presenter, Jason Manford, will tour Australia for the first time in April/May 2023.
National Photographic Portrait Prize Exhibition Opens in Adelaide This Month Photo
National Photographic Portrait Prize Exhibition Opens in Adelaide This Month
The David Roche Foundation has announced that an exhibition of the National Portrait Gallery's National Photographic Portrait Prize for 2022 will be on display in the TDRF Gallery from 28 January to 1 April 2023.
SIMPLY BRILL, A Celebration Of The Biggest Hit Songs Of The 20th Century, Comes to Fringe Photo
SIMPLY BRILL, A Celebration Of The Biggest Hit Songs Of The 20th Century, Comes to Fringe 2023
Award winning cabaret artists Amelia Ryan, Michaela Burger and Michael Griffiths will reprise their acclaimed show Simply Brill for four performances only this February and March. Following a sell-out season at the 2022 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, this hit show shares the story of the American teenage songwriters who transformed 1960s rock 'n' roll forever, and the building in which they did it.

More Hot Stories For You


DreamBIG 2023 Launches Family Program to Celebrate Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th YearDreamBIG 2023 Launches Family Program to Celebrate Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Year
January 17, 2023

DreamBIG 2023, the world's longest running children's festival, will return to Adelaide Festival Centre this May 17-27. The family program, launched today, focuses on the theme 'Our World,' and features more than 50 shows, activities, and exhibitions for audiences from babies to teenagers across 10 days.
Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023Jason Manford Will Embark On Australian Tour In 2023
January 17, 2023

English born writer, comedian, actor, radio and television presenter, Jason Manford, will tour Australia for the first time in April/May 2023.
SIMPLY BRILL, A Celebration Of The Biggest Hit Songs Of The 20th Century, Comes to Fringe 2023SIMPLY BRILL, A Celebration Of The Biggest Hit Songs Of The 20th Century, Comes to Fringe 2023
January 17, 2023

Award winning cabaret artists Amelia Ryan, Michaela Burger and Michael Griffiths will reprise their acclaimed show Simply Brill for four performances only this February and March. Following a sell-out season at the 2022 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, this hit show shares the story of the American teenage songwriters who transformed 1960s rock 'n' roll forever, and the building in which they did it.
National Photographic Portrait Prize Exhibition Opens in Adelaide This MonthNational Photographic Portrait Prize Exhibition Opens in Adelaide This Month
January 17, 2023

The David Roche Foundation has announced that an exhibition of the National Portrait Gallery's National Photographic Portrait Prize for 2022 will be on display in the TDRF Gallery from 28 January to 1 April 2023.
Voting Open for Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame StarsVoting Open for Adelaide Festival Centre's Walk of Fame Stars
January 17, 2023

It’s time to vote! South Australians are encouraged to help select the next artists to have their name set in lights on Adelaide Festival Centre’s star-studded Walk of Fame with online public voting open today.
share