Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra is Turning 10; Special Anniversary Concert Now on Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adelaide Guitar Festival’s Winter Warm Up concert on July 19, celebrates 10 years of the Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra. This special anniversary concert will feature participants from Adelaide Guitar Festival’s Winter School program and acclaimed musicians Jane Rutter and Guiseppe Zangari with tickets on sale today.

Since 2014, Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra has brought together 40 guitarists from the annual Winter School program under the direction of Dr Paul Svoboda. Since that first breathtaking performance 10 years ago, the Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra has been a mainstay of the Adelaide Guitar Festival program, consisting of a week of intensive skills development and ensemble work which culminates in a glorious concert.

This year, Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra will present the ultimate winter warmer with guitarists joined on stage by special guests, guitar virtuoso Guiseppe Zangari and acclaimed concert flautist Jane Rutter in a superb duo performance. Guiseppe will have a tutor role in this year’s Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra joining fellow tutors Andras Tuske and Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan, who will both also perform on the evening.

Jane Rutter: “I’ve always loved Adelaide – from my first visits as a teenage flutist for Australian Youth Orchestra/ National Music Camp to a Concert Hall sell-out as a soloist with the Adelaide Symphony (on the night of a footy final), to touring with the fabulous Grigoryan Brothers, it’s never been enough for me.

“So, I’m thrilled to be returning for the Adelaide Guitar Festival Winter Warm Up, playing with brilliant guitarist Giuseppe Zangari, a disciple of my friend and colleague the legendary Australian guitarist Gregory Pikler.”

Guiseppe and Jane have performed together since 2015. From their first concert at Sydney’s City Recital Hall, the duo has performed to sell-out audiences in Australia and abroad. For their Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra recital, the pair will perform works by master composers of Italian, French and Hispanic music: Guiliani Arditi, Caccini, Vivaldi, Ravel, Villa-Lobos, Morricone and others.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: “Adelaide Guitar Festival is incredibly proud of the 10th anniversary of our Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra. Throughout this time, Paul Svoboda has inspired and directed hundreds of guitar players with his infectious charisma. A huge thank you to all of the guest tutors who have also nurtured and supported so many young musicians throughout this journey. The future is very bright for classical guitar in South Australia.”

Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra focuses on nylon string and classical techniques, ensemble playing and music reading development. Led by Dr Paul Svoboda, participants rehearse in three sections coming together for a full orchestral performance. The Winter School program which runs annually as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival is open to players of all ages who can play an equivalent of AMEB Grade 3 level or higher and have a good understanding of the fingerboard.

Minister for Arts, the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: “Adelaide Guitar Festival’s Winter School program has nurtured, inspired and engaged South Australian guitarists. Congratulations on reaching a 10th Anniversary milestone and providing a decade of impact and engagement.”

Winter Warm Up will warm hearts and cheer souls in the lead up to the Adelaide Guitar Festival presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, 12 – 29 September 2024.

Don’t fret, the full Adelaide Guitar Festival program for 2024 will be announced on 12 June.

Comments