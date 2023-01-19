Adelaide Guitar Festival Opens 2023 Registrations For Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition

Adelaide Guitar Festival is set to strike a chord in 2023 with registrations now open for Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition.

Adelaide Guitar Festival's ever popular Winter School returns with a week-long course that provides an opportunity to learn from some of Australia's finest guitarists in an intimate and immersive group which focuses on guitar playing and intensive skills development.

In 2023, two programs are on offer: Blues & Roots (10 - 14 July 2023) and Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra (10 - 14 July 2023).

The Blues & Roots program focuses on chord progressions, creative song writing, collaborative development, and blues guitar techniques which aids participants with the skills required to take the next step in their contemporary playing journey. This stream is led by award winning Blues performer Cal Williams Jr with special guest tutors and is aimed at players of all ages from beginner to intermediate level (ages 12+).

Adelaide Guitar Festival Orchestra focuses on nylon string and classical techniques, ensemble playing, and music reading development. Led by composer, musician and educator, Paul Svoboda, participants will rehearse and come together for a full orchestral performance. The program is open to players of all ages with recommended AMEB (Australian Music Examination Board) levels listed on the website.

To register for participation in Winter School visit https://guitar.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/about/guitar-winter-school

In addition to Winter School the online audition round is now open for the 2023 Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition.

The most prestigious guitar competition in the Southern Hemisphere has provided career-launching opportunities for nine incredible young guitarists, including 2022 winner Connor Whyte who was the first South Australian to win the award since its inception in 2010.

Prizes include AUD$10,000 prize money, a Jim Redgate Guitar valued at AUD$23,000, and an invitation to perform at an upcoming Adelaide Guitar Festival.

Auditions close Wednesday, 8 March 2023. Supported by Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation. To register go to https://guitar.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/about/classical-competition

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: "'When the Winter School program was first launched in 2014 our main hope was that the level of guitar playing among young local players would evolve. Within a year or two of the program starting we noticed a distinct maturing and evolution in players involved which brought us to the winner of last year's Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition and regular Winter School participant, Connor Whyte. I'm looking forward to discovering a fantastic set of talented guitarists in 2023".